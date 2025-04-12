Sunderland's most underwhelming recent signings amid confirmed Jayden Danns setback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have made a number of transfer missteps in past windows.

On Friday afternoon, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris confirmed the news about Liverpool loanee Jayden Danns that many on Wearside had been fearing/expecting (delete as applicable) for some time.

The teenage striker was a deadline day acquisition for the Black Cats, but is yet to make his debut for the club after a back injury was discovered during his medical, and it would now appear that the chances of him featuring at all this term are non-existent.

In a simple statement to a waiting press conference, Le Bris explained: "He won't play with us this season, it is definitive now.” And while it is a disappointing setback to face up to a reality in which Danns may never play for Sunderland, it also got us thinking about the plethora of other underwhelming signings that the Black Cats have made in recent years. So without further ado...

Emmanuel Eboue

An absolute classic of the genre, the ex-Arsenal full-back signed for Sunderland in March 2016, and by the end of that month had seen his contract terminated after he was banned by FIFA for failing to cough up money owed to a former agent. Eboue ultimately left Wearside having never played a game in red and white. At the time, manager Sam Allardyce rather succinctly summarised: "I'm massively disappointed like everyone else is.”

Kader Mangane

If you have any recollection of Kader Mangane’s time at Sunderland, then you’re a better person than most. The Senegalese defender joined the Black Cats on loan from Saudi side Al-Hilal (before shuffling off to the Pro League was the done thing), registered just 19 minutes in England, then promptly vanished into the ether.

David Moberg Karlsson

Snapped up during the balmy summer recruitment drive of Paolo Di Canio’s fleeting tenure, the Swede made just one appearance for Sunderland, lasting 65 minutes in an EFL Cup clash with MK Dons. At the time of writing, he is on the books at Sparta Prague.

Cabral

Another Di Canio special, Cabral arrived on a free transfer from FC Basel in Switzerland sporting a decent reputation, but he was never able to make much of a mark in the North East. Just six months after he arrived he was shipped out on loan to Italian side Genoa, and a little over a year after that he had his contract terminated.

Ricky Alvarez

Stunningly, Alvarez actually played 17 times for Sunderland, and in that regard, he has probably racked up more minutes in red and white than the rest of this list combined. But the hassle and the financial strife that his transfer from Inter Milan caused are surely enough to earn him a place amongst the Black Cats’ most ill-judged acquisitions. For the sake of brevity, all you really need to remember is that Alvarez’s time on Wearside was hallmarked by injury, legal wrangles, and ultimately, an awful lot of money thrown down the drain. Still, 17 appearances...

Joleon Lescott

Was there a more fittingly emblematic illustration of Sunderland’s slow decline towards Premier League relegation than Joleon Lescott’s brief time at the club? Back in the day, the former England international was a centre-back of immense pedigree, capable of mixing it with the very best in the Premier League, and across Europe writ large. By the time he arrived at the Stadium of Light, signed by David Moyes after a period as a free agent, he was a shadow of his former self. Two sorry outings later, and he hung up his boots for good.

Declan John

The full-back signed on loan for Sunderland from Swansea City in January 2020, played no matches, then went back to Wales. Not much else to say really.

Isaac Lihadji

Don’t let Lihadji’s comparatively dizzying tally of six appearances fool you, the reality of his time at Sunderland was a measly 79 minutes spread over a series of cameo outings, then he was sold to Qatari side Al-Duhail for an undisclosed fee and it was almost as if he had been nothing more than a figment of the collective Mackem imagination. Last year, he moved to another Qatari club, Al-Arabi.

