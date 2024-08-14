Sunderland U21s round off pre-season with nine-goal thriller ahead of Wear-Tyne Derby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland beat Middlesbrough 5-4 on Wednesday, and will face Newcastle United on Monday.

Sunderland U21s rounded off their pre-season campaign with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Middlesbrough on Wednesday afternoon.

Graeme Murty’s side had to weather a late rally from their local rivals to hang on for an eye-catching win that sends the Black Cats into the looming Premier League 2 term on a positive note. Sunderland took the lead through Tommy Watson - fresh off the back of his cameo in the first team’s EFL Cup defeat to Preston North End on Tuesday - after 11 minutes, with the winger turning provider for Ben Middlemas shortly after.

Boro halved the deficit in the 26th minute, only for Trey Ogunsuyi to restore the Black Cats two goal lead moments later following some good work from Tymur Tutierov. Middlesbrough once again hit back on the hour mark before Watson popped up with his second strike of the contest to give his side a 4-2 lead. Sunderland then extended their advantage further courtesy of substitute Cuba Mitchell.

But their opponents were by no means finished, and goals in the 76th and 87th minutes made for a nervy end to proceedings. Sunderland will face Middlesbrough again in competitive action on August 26th, but before then, the Black Cats will begin their Premier League 2 campaign with a Wear-Tyne Derby showdown against Newcastle United on Monday evening.

Murty’s side finished 15 places and 15 points ahead of the Magpies last season, but lost the most recent meeting between the two sides in a tightly-fought affair back in March that ended in a 3-2 loss for Sunderland.