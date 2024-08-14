Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrison Jones was handed his first Sunderland minutes by Regis Le Bris on Tuesday.

Sunderland midfielder Harrison Jones has admitted that Tuesday night’s EFL Cup defeat at the hands of Preston North End was a “dream come true” after the youngster made his professional debut for his boyhood club.

The 19-year-old started on the bench at Deepdale as Regis Le Bris named a much-changed side for the trip to Lancashire, but was introduced in the 70th minute to replace fellow academy graduate Chris Rigg. And despite the Black Cats bowing out of this year’s competition after conceding twice without reply, Jones has nevertheless hailed the loss as a landmark personal moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Sunderland’s official website, the teenager said: “It’s a dream come true. I have been here since the age of five, making my debut has always been the end goal that I’ve always strived to get.

“Countless years of hard work and sacrifices by my family. My mam, dad, grandad, nana. They’ve helped me get here so a big thank you to them. I’m really really proud. I’ve been here since I was five, local lad and a season ticket holder for a few years. I love the club and I love the red and white.”

Jones also admitted that, despite some initial nerves, he was surprisingly calm once he made his first foray into the senior game, adding: “I’m usually nervous when I’m not on the pitch but for me, when I get on the pitch, I’m fine and I’m in the flow.

“Once you get your first touch, I am fully in the game by then. It’s just controlling my nerves before the game is the tough part. I always try and be positive when I am on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Jones is keen to add to his tally of first team minutes as soon as he possibly can. When asked whether the objective was to feature regularly in Le Bris’ plans, he replied: “Definitely. Having that first taste of it, I want to strive for more. I want to get more games, hopefully one at the Stadium of Light in front of the home fans. I try not to be too happy about tonight because we did get beat but on a personal note, it was probably the best day of my life.”