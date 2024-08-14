Premier League club confirm arrival of former Sunderland academy starlet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland academy product Mason Cotcher has finally found himself a new club.

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of former Sunderland starlet Mason Cotcher following the striker’s protracted search for a new club.

The teenager took the decision to turn down the offer of a professional contract at the Stadium of Light last summer, and has been the subject of interest from a number of prospective suitors in the period since.

Cotcher underwent trials at Arsenal and Leeds United, while also attracting attention from the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Scottish giants Rangers. Ultimately, however, Sunderland were unable to reach an agreement on an accompanying compensatory package with any of those clubs, and as such the forward has been stuck in something of a limbo for the past 12 months.

In an update last week, Mike McGrath of The Telegraph revealed that Cotcher was set to undergo a medical with Villa ahead of a proposed permanent transfer, and it has since been announced that the 17-year-old has completed his move to the Midlands.

Cotcher will now link up with Villa’s U18s, and in a statement to the club’s official website, academy manager Mark Harrison said: “We are delighted to see Mason join us having spent some time with us recently and especially as there was interest from other clubs. He has represented England at youth level and is a forward player who has very good finishing and creative skills. We really look forward to seeing how he develops over the next few seasons."

Cotcher ends his association with Sunderland having failed to make his senior debut on Wearside, although he was named in the first team squad for an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town in January 2023.