Sunderland host Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg on Tuesday

Sunderland will pay tribute to one of the clubs “greatest players of all time” ahead of kick-off against Coventry City on Tuesday evening, it has been revealed.

The Black Cats host the Sky Blues in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final this evening, and will be aiming to secure a spot at Wembley later this month with a positive result. Regis Le Bris’ side currently hold a one-goal lead in the contest, having picked up a 2-1 victory at the CBS Arena on Friday.

And with a capacity crowd set to turn out at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland have shared their plans for the build-up to a hotly-anticipated encounter.

What have Sunderland said about their pre-kick-off plans vs Coventry City?

An official statement released by the Black Cats on Tuesday afternoon reads: “Sunderland AFC will reveal an iconic tribute to one of the club’s greatest players of all time on Tuesday evening.

“Following the players’ return to the dressing rooms at 19:45, former players, staff, and supporters will come together to celebrate a true Wearside legacy. The Lads return to Wearside with a 2-1 advantage over Coventry City, and fans are encouraged to arrive early at the Stadium of Light. The tie is far from over and everyone has a part to play, with a full matchday itinerary is available below:

“17:30: Beacon of Light fan zone - Soak in the pre-match atmosphere. 18:00: A sea of red and white - Line the bus route and bring the noise. 18:15: Team coach arrives - Welcome to the Lads to the Stadium of Light. 19:00: Warm-ups - Fill the stadium and get the rave on. 19:45: A legendary tribute - Celebration of an all-time great. 19:50: Stadium display - The red flag, flying high. 20:00: Kick-off - Together, ‘Til the End.”

Further supporter information for Sunderland vs Coventry City

In a separate statement from Monday, Sunderland provided a series of updates for supporters who will be attending the Stadium of Light for the pivotal contest.

It read: “As the anticipation builds for our play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City, here is all the information needed for supporters including early arrivals and how to give the Lads a rousing welcome.

“Team Bus Arrival - The Lads are expected to arrive at the Stadium of Light for around 6:15pm. To make sure the players receive a huge welcome into the ground, supporters are advised to line the bus route from the Stadium of Light main entrance. The bus will be adorning our play-off message, Til’ The End.

“Arrive Early - Fans attending the game are being advised to get into the stadium early for around 7pm. With the Lads beginning their warm-ups from just after 7pm, supporters are being urged to bring the noise right from the off ahead of kick-off at 8pm.

“Wear Your Colours - Supporters are being urged to adorn the Stadium of Light in the famous red and white of Sunderland. Show your pride for your team, bring your scarfs and have your badge on show.”

