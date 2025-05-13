Eliezer Mayenda has shone for Sunderland this season

The father of Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda has claimed that head coach Regis Le Bris has helped the starlet to “progress a lot” this season.

For his part, Mayenda has enjoyed a hugely successful run in the senior team this term, and his winning strike in Friday night’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Coventry City represented his 14th goal contribution in 39 outings. Prior to the beginning of the 2024/24 season, the Spain youth international had never scored for the Black Cats.

And according to his father, Fulgence, Mayenda’s personal development in recent months has been largely down to him working alongside Le Bris.

What did Fulgence Mayenda say about Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris and Eliezer Mayenda’s relationship?

Speaking to French outlet L’Equipe, Fulgence said: “Regis has established a real bond of trust with him [Eliezer] and has helped him progress a lot, particularly in his defensive work and versatility. They both speak French, which makes communication easier.”

Despite being born in Spain, Mayenda moved to France as a child, and came through the ranks at FC Sochaux before signing for Sunderland during the summer transfer window of 2023.

What else did has been said about Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris?

Interestingly, L’Equipe’s article also posed the question as to whether the perception that Le Bris was trying to “Frenchify” Sunderland’s squad with signings like AS Roma loanee Enzo Le Fée and leading scorer Wilson Isidor was accurate.

Instead, however, an unnamed source suggested that Le Bris does not play favourites based on nationality, and cited exits for the likes Pierre Ekwah, Adil Aouchiche, Timothee Pembele, and Abdoullah Ba as evidence that the Frenchman will not simply put his trust in a talent based on their country of origin.

The source said: “Some of them resented not getting more playing time. Regis doesn’t care about nationalities; he’s more interested in the ability to fit into a team environment.”

What has Eliezer Mayenda said about signing for Sunderland?

In a recent interview, Mayenda outlined his reasons for choosing to sign for Sunderland back in 2023. He said: "My intention was to stay in Sochaux. I’d played one season and I wanted to play a second season there. It was complicated. The club president told me: ‘Eli, we don’t have a choice, you have to go if we receive a good offer’. Sochaux were waiting for some clubs like Lyon, Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain, then I remember the Sunderland president Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus], he called.

“When I saw the name Sunderland, I said to my dad that I didn’t want to go to the French First Division, I want to go to Sunderland. It was just my feeling, I can’t tell you why exactly, it was just a natural connection. Sunderland was special. I knew it was historic in England, it had been in the Premier League and everyone has seen the documentary on Netflix. When Kyril called Sochaux, my dad agreed with me. Stuart Harvey [head of recruitment] and Kyril gave me a big welcome."

