Tommy Watson will leave Sunderland for Brighton this summer

Brighton and Hove Albion intend to include Sunderland winger Tommy Watson in their first team plans straight away next season, according to reports.

The Black Cats academy graduate is set to leave the Stadium of Light over the coming weeks after it was confirmed last month that an agreement had been struck to prise him away from his boyhood club. Albion had previously failed with a bid to sign Watson in January, and are expected to pay somewhere in the region of around £10 million for his services.

Despite that hefty fee, the teenager is still a largely inexperienced figure - even by Sunderland’s relatively youthful standards - and has only registered 23 first team appearances for the Black Cats at the time of writing, with 12 of those outings coming from the bench.

What are Brighton’s plans for Sunderland winger Tommy Watson?

But despite his lack of senior minutes, The Athletic report that Brighton are planning on immediately including Watson in their first team squad upon his arrival on the south coast, rather than opting to ease him in with a spell in the U21s set-up.

An excerpt from an article on the wide man reads: “The plan, according to a source granted anonymity to protect relationships, is for Watson to go straight into first-team reckoning next season as another attacking addition to a youthful squad, subject to what happens in pre-season under head coach Fabian Hurzeler.”

Elsewhere, it is stated: “Internally, Sunderland have always thought a lot of Watson, which bodes well for Brighton’s opinion of his potential.”

What has been said about Tommy Watson’s exit from Sunderland?

In the aftermath of the announcement of Watson’s looming exit back in April, the winger has often been met with a negative reception from his own supporters - something that former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has vocally disagreed with.

Speaking during a recent appearance on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, Gabbiadini said: “It seems a little bit brainless to me. It’s modern football. We’ve got players, the top players in the country, who are coming to the end of their contracts and they’re still playing for their teams but talking about where they’re going to be next year and they might be leaving.

“You can’t do that to players. It’s just the business of football. He has agreed a deal in advance of the season finishing. The club are going to do well out of it. Hopefully in the future even better. He might even end up back here on loan in the summer. I’m glad that the majority of people did give him the support he deserves. You never know what might happen. He might have a fairy tale end to the season.”

