Sunderland host Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday

Former Sunderland icon Kevin Phillips has claimed that he has “no doubt” the Stadium of Light will provide an “electric” atmosphere for the Black Cats’ play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City on Tuesday evening.

Regis Le Bris’ side take a one-goal advantage into the clash having won the first leg 2-1 on Friday, and will look to seal a spot at Wembley in front of a capacity home crowd after it was confirmed that all tickets for the pivotal match have sold out.

And Phillips is hopeful that supporters will be able to channel the same energy that inspired him and his teammates to a famous play-off semi-final triumph over Sheffield United in 1998. Having lost the first leg at Bramall Lane, the Black Cats bounced back to win at home, setting up a meeting with Charlton Athletic in the process.

While Sunderland may have gone on to lose that Wembley final in heart-breaking circumstances, Phillips still looks back on the preceding victory on Wearside as one of the best - and loudest - of his Black Cats career.

What has Kevin Phillips said about Sunderland’s home atmosphere against Coventry City?

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle on Monday evening, Phillips said: “I've no doubt tomorrow [Tuesday] night will be electric. You know, I was there for the Sheffield Wednesday one a couple of years ago, and it was deafening. We all know what it's like there on nights like this.

“People have said to me over the years, what's the best atmosphere you've probably experienced at the stadium? And I would have to say the Sheffield United game [in 1998], the second leg, was just unreal. You know, when they say about the roof coming off, it literally did come off that night. And we're going to need that again, that's for sure. Hopefully the players will respond to it.

“I think the biggest thing for me going into the game the other night, is these young players, they've experienced the Stadium of Light big noises, big crowds, it doesn't faze them. And hopefully tomorrow [Tuesday] night it doesn't as well. I think we all agree and we all know that the first goal is crucial. I think if Sunderland go and get the early goal, then it's going to be a real difficult game for Coventry to come back into. But, you know, if Coventry get the first goal, then again, there could be nerves. The atmosphere could quickly change and it could become a different game. It's in a really good balance at the moment, and it's a game I'm really looking forward to.”

