Sunderland is gearing up for a huge night of drama at the Stadium of Light.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second leg of the Championship play-off semi final against Coventry City is on the way.

Our fortress as it took shape

In the meantime, I found these iconic scenes of Sunderland’s home fortress in the archives of Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A general view of the new home of Sunderland Football Club under construction in 1997. Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport. | Getty Images

They show the earliest days of the SoL during its construction phase and those exciting times when we first got to see inside the ground.

Another view of the work under way on Wearside in 1997. Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport. | Getty Images

Relive it all as we get ready for another historic night in SAFC’s history.

Plenty more nostalgia to enjoy

Our thanks go to Getty Images for these great scenes and why not take a look at these other reminders from their archives.

Fans fill the Stadium of Light for a special day in August 1997. Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport. | Getty Images

We shared a whole gallery of 1961 scenes from Pyrex makers Wear Flint Glass Works in Millfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have another look. They included the canteens, shop floor, lorry trailers and more.

Tending to the flower pots

A 1966 view of residents mingling as they tend to the flowerpots outside their Hahnemann Court homes will have brought back lots of memories for Wearsiders.

There are many ways you can enjoy coverage of the Sunderland area.

Make sure you make the most of the Sunderland Echo’s own coverage which includes the newspaper which has been produced since 1873, the Echo website, its Facebook page and its sister group on Facebook, Wearside Echoes (the social media site dedicated to nostalgia).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell us about the nostalgia you want to see in the Sunderland Echo’s nostalgia sections by emailing [email protected]