Have a look at this rare view from 1960s Sunderland - showing residents mingling as they tend to the flowerpots outside their Hahnemann Court homes.

The 1966 photograph comes to us via the fantastic archives of Getty Images.

Happy times in Hahnemann Court

The report alongside the photo goes into more detail about the scene, which shows ‘an access balcony on a low rise development of 'Sectra' flats at Hahnemann Court, with residents tending plants in window boxes outside their flats.

'Sectra’ was the type of design for flats which John Laing and Son Ltd acquired the British rights to in 1962.

On the balcony at Hahnemann Court, with residents tending tp plants in window boxes outside their flats. (Photo by Historic England/Heritage Images via Getty Images) | Getty Images

Hahnemann Court was built by Laing for Sunderland County Borough Council and the flats took 18 months to build.

Four blocks with a quadrangle in the middle

There were 208 of them in four blocks with a quadrangle at the centre.

A Sunderland Echo photo showing the start of the demolition work on Hahnemann Court, pictured in May 2011. | se

The report adds: “The flats were built over three levels with each flat having a front door opening on to a wide access balcony which were on the second and fifth floors.

“The development was also served by 10 lifts and main staircases at the core of the links between the blocks. Each flat had central heating, fitted cupboards, double-glazed windows and a fitted kitchen.”

Tell us if you lived in Hahnemann Court and what you loved most about it.

Share those memories by emailing [email protected]