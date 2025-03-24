Sunderland will hope to boost their squad during the summer transfer window and help Regis Le Bris build on his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have become shrewd operators in the transfer window in recent years as the Stadium of Light hierarchy have stayed true to their recruitment policy.

Several young talents have been handed a chance to impress following under-the-radar moves to Wearside and are now said to be capturing the attention of clubs in the Premier League and around Europe. Little was known of the likes of Dennis Cirkin, Trai Hume and Eliezer Mayenda prior to their moves to Sunderland - but they have shown real signs of promise and are now playing a part in what Sunderland will hope will be a successful push for promotion into the Premier League this season.

No matter what division the Black Cats are playing in next season, there is a clear need to strengthen Regis Le Bris’ squad during the summer transfer window to give the former Lorient boss an opportunity to build on what has been a promising first season in charge at the Stadium of Light. But when does the transfer window open for business and which deals could be on the Black Cats radar?

When does the summer transfer window open?

The Champions League final usually acts as an indicator for the opening of the summer transfer window and the culmination of the European season will come in Munich on Saturday, May 31. That means the summer transfer window will officially open for business for Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two clubs on Thursday, June 12 and will remain open until Friday, August 29. There are two exceptions as Chelsea and Manchester City will be able to conclude deals during the first ten days of June as they are competing in the inaugural FIFA World Club Cup this summer.

What potential Sunderland deals should we look out for?

Eddy Kouadio

Reports in Africa have suggested the Black Cats are preparing an offer for the Fiorentina youngster and Kristjaan Speakman is said to be keen to secure an agreement in principle before the season comes to an end. The Italy Under-19 international has not yet featured for Fiorentina’s senior side but has been an unused substitute on two occasions. A full profile of Kouadio can be found on the Echo site here.

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham

The Wales international was a shrewd loan addition during the final days of the summer transfer window and his experience, leadership and ability have all been contributing factors in Sunderland’s push for promotion this season. As it stands, Mepham will return to Bournemouth when his season-long loan stint comes to an end - but that might not be the last we see of the defender on Wearside. His Cherries contract comes to a close at the end of June and he could be available on a free transfer if no agreement is found over a new deal. However, there is likely to be competition should the centre-back be allowed to depart the Vitality Stadium.

Roma star Enzo Le Fee

Unquestionably Sunderland’s most high-profile deal for many a transfer window saw French attacking midfielder Le Fee reunited with his former Lorient head coach Le Bris at the Stadium of Light. The Roma star is currently working his way back from injury and will hope to play a part in a positive end to the season that could lead the Black Cats back into the top flight. Should he do that, a permanent deal has already been agreed. If not, his future will remain undecided and he will return to the Serie A club.

Unsurprisingly, given his spectacular introduction to life in the senior setup at the Stadium of Light and his sparkling performances for a number of England youth sides, Rigg has been the subject of reported interest from a number of clubs across the Premier League and beyond. It would be safe to suggest a successful promotion campaign would see the talented youngster remain on Wearside - and it seems likely he would want to remain with the club regardless. However, should a sizeable offer come in from an elite club, it would give the Black Cats something to consider.

Jobe Bellingham

A similar outlook can be found with Bellingham, who has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund and is also said to be on the watch list of a number of Premier League clubs. Much like Rigg, it would surely take a monumental offer for Sunderland to consider the sale of a player that has shown unquestionable signs of progress during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Nectarios Triantis

Sunderland are facing a big decision over the long-term future of the versatile Australian as he continues to impress during his second loan spell with Scottish Premiership club Hibs. Triantis has scored three goals and provided five assists in 26 league appearances for the Easter Road club and his performances in midfield have been key to their improved form that has taken them into contention for a European spot. Should the Black Cats cash in or hand Triantis an opportunity to impress at the Stadium of Light?