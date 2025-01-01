Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £12million defender wants to produce something special at Sunderland after his short-term transfer future was revealed

Chris Mepham wants to achieve something special at Sunderland after the Bournemouth loanee’s transfer future was made clear.

The Black Cats signed the £12million Wales international on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth last summer. Since signing for the Wearsiders, the 27-year Harrow-born defender has cemented himself as a key player for head coach Régis Le Bris.

Recall options within loan deals have become commonplace in football in recent years, with Sunderland seeing Ellis Simms recalled by Everton two seasons ago in January under Tony Mowbray. However, no such clause exists in the deal between Cats and Cherries. The centre-back is set to remain on Wearside beyond the winter trading period, with Mepham keen to produce a special season at the Stadium of Light.

“Yes, I'm expecting to be here, for sure,” Mepham said recently when asked about his future in January. “I've loved my time up here. I'm really confident that we can achieve something special this year. I knew it was an exciting project coming here, but since coming up here, I've loved every minute of it. Hopefully, I can carry on playing a part in the team being successful.”

In terms of the summer, Mepham has around six months left on his contract at Premier League club Bournemouth. However, the Cherries hold an option to extend the deal by another year should they choose to do so.

Mepham signed for Bournemouth from Brentford for a fee thought to be around £12million back in 2019 and should he continue his good form at Sunderland this season it is unlikely that his parent club will let him leave for nothing when they have the option to extend his contract and potentially recoup a fee.

It is also, of course, possible that Mepham returns to Bournemouth and pushes for a first-team place in the Premier League or Championship depending on how they do this season in the top-flight.

“This is my final year and I think the club have the option of next year,” Mepham revealed regarding his contract at Premier League club Bournemouth in September.

“Yeah, I don't want to look too far ahead,” Mepham said when asked about signing for Sunderland permanently after his loan this season. “I think naturally you keep it week by week because a lot can happen in a short period of time.

“Like I said, I think the most important thing for me at this stage of my career is just playing football and getting regular game time which is something I've probably missed over the last couple of years.

“I think all that will look after itself but I think for me the most important thing is just getting game time, staying fit and staying injury-free. Of course, the most important thing is helping the team and trying to do as best I can for the football club.”

“It’s certainly not difficult to manage this type of player," Le Bris said of Mepham earlier this season. "He plays for the team, he has very good experience and is very important in the dressing room and on the pitch, individually and with the others. It is like a gift for a coach and a team like us. His maturity is very helpful for us."