Sunderland are hopeful of strengthening their squad in the January transfer window

Régis Le Bris has said that Sunderland will be patient in waiting for the right players as they look to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

The window opened this morning and Le Bris has stressed consistently in recent times that while the Black Cats are absolutely in the market for new arrivals, they are after a small number of quality additions. Le Bris has previously mentioned Chris Mepham as a potential template to follow and confirmed on Tuesday that the club were 'absolutely' looking at the Premier League loan market as a recruitment avenue.

"Yes, absolutely," Le Bris said. It's a good market and good targets. But it's the same idea, we need good quality and good connection with the team so it's not easy to find. Recruitment is very hard. It's a hard part of the project."

One potential hurdle with the loan market is that many of those players available have not featured much in the first half of the season and with the core of Le Bris's side having enjoyed a very strong first half of the season, he wants players who can hit the ground running and can't offer any major game time guarantees.

"Yes, exactly - and our players are doing well so it's difficult to say to a player on loan you will play immediately," he said.

"It's a question of competition. It will be a very important period but it's not a massive recruitment, it's two or three and it's possible for our structure to solve that problem. I hope so. One part of the connection is style of play. I think our identity is very clear, you have to be involved in and out of possession and be involved in the team. If you are a selfish player it is not good for us, if you are not mobile or involved in the defensive part of the game, it's not OK for us.

"Then it's the question of the qualities for specific players. You can assess this part during video analysis. If it fits it's a good sign for us. Then it's a question of due diligence, speaking to other coaches and people in the game to learn about them."

While Le Bris is hopeful of early breakthroughs, he says it might be better to be patient. And while some fringe players will inevitably depart over the course of the month, the head coach says that will only be when he is satisfied that he is adequate depth in his squad.

"The earlier the better but it's not just about us, so we don't know when it will happen exactly," Le Bris said.

"It's better to make the right decision than an early one. It's better to make the right decision at the end for the four months that we then have. For some of our players, it might be better to move early but we have many games in January and some [who could leave] are still connected with the team."