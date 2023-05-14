Despite a lack of defenders and a natural centre-forward Sunderland came from behind to end Luton’s 14-match unbeaten run in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final.

Tony Mowbray’s side will take a 2-1 lead to Kenilworth Road for Tuesday’s reverse fixture, after goals from Amad and Trai Hume turned the tie in the Black Cats’ favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland against Luton Town.

Pierre Ekwah chant

A sell-out crowd of 46,060 attended the match, while there was another iconic display before the game, organised by Sunderland and the Spirit of ’37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home supporters created an excellent atmosphere while also recognising an excellent performance from Black Cats midfielder Pierre Ekwah – who was making just his second start at the Stadium of Light.

Chants of ‘Pierre Ekwah, baby’ were sung at various stages, as the 21-year-old made constant interceptions and showed composure in possession.

Transfer target in attendance

Over the last year Sunderland have been tracking Birmingham midfielder Jobe Bellingham – younger brother of England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellingham, 17, has made 22 Championship appearances for The Blues this season but could be available this summer.

Interestingly, the teenager was spotted at the Stadium of Light to watch the match against Luton.

More injury concerns

Mowbray was forced to make one change to his starting XI following Monday’s win over Preston, with Dennis Cirkin unavailable due to an ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cirkin was at the Stadium of Light to watch the side but looks set to miss Tuesday’s second leg at Kenilworth Road.

Alex Pritchard took Cirkin’s place in an attack-minded team but was also forced off with a knock in the closing stages of the first leg.

Pritchard did speak to the media after the match and was asked about the injury: "We just have to see tomorrow and go from there really. There's nothing really I can say on it."

Mowbray’s cool reaction

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sunderland supporters jumped to their feet following Amad’s strumming equaliser, Mowbray’s reaction was more reserved.

The Black Cats boss simply put his hand to his mouth as if his was smoking a cigar, before clasping hands with coach Michael Proctor on the touchline.

Pritchard fumes at pitch invader

Just after Sunderland had taken the lead courtesy of Hume’s 63rd-minute header, someone from the crowd ran onto the pitch as the game was briefly stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pritchard certainly wasn’t impressed and let his feelings known towards the pitch invader, before the latter was pulled off the field and play resumed.

Jordan Willis in attendance

Former Sunderland defender Jordan Willis was also in attendance and was able to catch up with some of his ex-team-mates after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old officially left Sunderland at the end of last season but was allowed to complete his rehab at the club following a lengthy knee injury.