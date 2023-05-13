'Brilliant': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after play-off win over Luton - including two 9s
How Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players in the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland beat Luton 2-1 in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 11th minute when Elijah Adebayo converted from close range after a Hatters corner.
Sunderland drew level before half-time, though, with Amad scoring an excellent equaliser following Alex Pritchard’s short free-kick.
The hosts then took the lead midway through the second half when Trai Hume headed home Jack Clarke’s cross.
It means Sunderland will take a lead into Tuesday’s second leg at Kenilworth Road.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Luton: