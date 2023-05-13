News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Pierre Ekwah playing for Sunderland against Luton Town.Pierre Ekwah playing for Sunderland against Luton Town.
Pierre Ekwah playing for Sunderland against Luton Town.

'Brilliant': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after play-off win over Luton - including two 9s

How Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players in the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light.

By Phil Smith
Published 13th May 2023, 19:44 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 19:57 BST

Sunderland beat Luton 2-1 in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 11th minute when Elijah Adebayo converted from close range after a Hatters corner.

Sunderland drew level before half-time, though, with Amad scoring an excellent equaliser following Alex Pritchard’s short free-kick.

The hosts then took the lead midway through the second half when Trai Hume headed home Jack Clarke’s cross.

It means Sunderland will take a lead into Tuesday’s second leg at Kenilworth Road.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Luton:

So unfortunate that a brilliant save early on eventually fell to Adebayo to score. Claimed crosses well and actually had little to do in terms of saves. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

So unfortunate that a brilliant save early on eventually fell to Adebayo to score. Claimed crosses well and actually had little to do in terms of saves. 7 Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales
Has been getting into decent positions all season and made it count with an excellent header, guiding the cross from Clarke into the corner at the near post. Defensively strong, too. 8

2. Trai Hume - 8

Has been getting into decent positions all season and made it count with an excellent header, guiding the cross from Clarke into the corner at the near post. Defensively strong, too. 8 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Kept his nerve in possession even as Luton pressed, especially as there was never an option to go long. Got through the game well after taking a yellow card when his side were on the ropes early on. 7

3. Luke O’Nien - 7

Kept his nerve in possession even as Luton pressed, especially as there was never an option to go long. Got through the game well after taking a yellow card when his side were on the ropes early on. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Had one or two nervy moments but impossible to criticise when playing so completely out of position. A big shift on the left of the back three, as Sunderland somehow roll on despite their major injury crisis. 7

4. Lynden Gooch - 7

Had one or two nervy moments but impossible to criticise when playing so completely out of position. A big shift on the left of the back three, as Sunderland somehow roll on despite their major injury crisis. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SunderlandLutonPhil SmithStadium of LightTony MowbrayElijah Adebayo