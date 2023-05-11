Jordan Willis left the Black Cats last summer after an injury hit time on Wearside. The defender ruptured a patella tendon during a game with Shrewsbury Town in February 2021 - an injury that kept him out of action for over two years.

Willis remained on Wearside throughout the 2021/22 season as he continued his recovery before departing the club in the summer. In February, he moved to Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer.

He featured nine times in the league, making the starting eleven on two occasions during that time. However, the 28-year-old has announced that he will be leaving Adams Park this summer and has thanked the club for giving him an opportunity to restart his career.