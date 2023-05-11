Ex-Sunderland man searching for ‘next chapter’ of career after leaving Wycombe Wanderers
The former Sunderland defender is searching for a new club after leaving League One side Wycombe Wanderers.
Jordan Willis left the Black Cats last summer after an injury hit time on Wearside. The defender ruptured a patella tendon during a game with Shrewsbury Town in February 2021 - an injury that kept him out of action for over two years.
Willis remained on Wearside throughout the 2021/22 season as he continued his recovery before departing the club in the summer. In February, he moved to Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer.
He featured nine times in the league, making the starting eleven on two occasions during that time. However, the 28-year-old has announced that he will be leaving Adams Park this summer and has thanked the club for giving him an opportunity to restart his career.
Taking to Twitter, Willis wrote: ‘My time at @wwfcofficial has come to an end. Thank you to such a special club with amazing people that gave me the chance to restart my career. Looking forward to seeing what the next chapter brings’