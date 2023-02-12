Willis was announced as a Wycombe Wanderers player just over an hour before they faced in-form Derby County in a crucial League One fixture, and the defender even came off the bench to help them protect a 3-2 lead in the closing stages.

It was Willis' first competitive appearance since February 2021, when he suffered a major patellar tendon injury in a Sunderland fixture at Shrewsbury Town.

A further setback meant he did not make another appearance for the club. Though his contract expired last summer, he stayed on for a number of months to complete his rehabilitation and get back to a stage where he could realistically train and play.

With competition for defensive places on Wearside fierce, head coach Tony Mowbray urged him to go and earn a contract and rebuild his career.

Mowbray told clubs it could be the best free transfer in the game, and it is Gareth Ainsworth's side who have taken advantage.

"Thankyou for the last 3 and a half years," Willis wrote on social media.

"Although the back end is overshadowed with injury, the time I had at the club was amazing and I enjoyed every minute in a red and white shirt.

Sunderland defender Jordan Willis

"The support I received from my teammates, staff members and fans throughout my time on the sidelines has played such a part in me getting to this stage.

"I've made memories and friends that will stay with me for life. I wish the club nothing but success in the future and I hope you continue going in the right direction."

The win over a Derby County side in impressive form kept Wycombe's hopes of bouncing back from last season's play-off defeat to Sunderland very much alive.