Willis left Sunderland following his recovery from a long-term knee issue after his playing contract expired last summer. The Black Cats, however, extended it to allow him to recover fully from two major patellar tendon injuries that had sidelined him for well over a year.

The defender then joined Wycombe in February but has found game time hard to come by and has only started twice.

“Jordan has been unlucky not to have played more.” Bloomfield said “He is a diamond of a guy and I hate leaving him out because he’s a brilliant trainer and man.

Jordan Willis in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle at Stadium of Light on January 19, 2021.

“His communication skills are just fantastic and it hurts to leave him out, but there have been times he has been crucial for us.