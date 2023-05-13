Sunderland summer transfer target Jobe Bellingham was among the spectators at the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening.

The 17-year-old Birmingham City midfielder has been strongly linked with a summer move to Wearside.

The Athletic reported: "England Under-18 international Jobe was at the Stadium of Light on Saturday ahead of Sunderland’s evening game against Luton Town."

What has Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said about summer transfer business?

Mowbray says the planning for next season is well under way even as the uncertainty over what division Sunderland will be playing in has been extended.

Sunderland are preparing for their fourth play-off campaign in five years, and are so well aware of the advantage other sides have in being able to make a fast start on their summer work.

The extension of the season due to a play-off campaign is very much familiar territory for Sunderland now, and Mowbray is confident that the club won't be caught out as a result.

While it isn't Mowbray's key focus in his role as head coach, he is actively involved in the process of identifying potential additions.

"Everything lands on my laptop for me to look at and check - snapshots of players from around the world that we have got on our radar," Mowbray said.

"I always give them feedback, I tell them 'he's good, I like this one, I think this one is better than that one'.

