Sunderland have been linked with a swoop for Dmytro Riznyk

Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk could be willing to do a deal involving the exit of Sunderland transfer target Dmytro Riznyk this summer, according to reports.

The Black Cats are understood to be on the hunt for goalkeeping reinforcements ahead of their long-awaited return to Premier League action next month, and have already failed in a couple of high profile pursuits over the course of the current window.

Both Marcin Bulka and Djordje Petrovic were heavily linked with moves to Wearside earlier in the summer, only for the former to sign for Saudi Pro League outfit Neom SC and the latter to join Bournemouth.

After those setbacks, Sunderland have been credited with interest in a number of talents, with the latest name mentioned being that of Shakhtar stopper Riznyk. Posting on X over the weekend, renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “Understand Sunderland asked for deal conditions for Shakhtar Donetsk GK Dmytro Riznyk. No proposals or concrete bid so far.”

The 26-year-old currently plies his trade in his home country, and was previously on the books at Vorskla Poltava, where he broke through as a teenager and made 80 senior appearances before moving in 2023. Riznyk has since made 75 appearances for Shakhtar and featured 16 times in continental competition, including a historic 15-save performance in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven in November 2024 - the most ever recorded by a goalkeeper in a single UCL or European Cup match.

And it would appear that the Black Cats may have received an encouraging update on their prospects of securing an agreement for the player, should they decide to firm up their interest.

What has been said about Shakhtar Donetsk’s stance on selling Dmytro Riznyk amid Sunderland transfer interest?

Writing on X, reporter Alan Nixon provided an update on Shakhtar’s stance towards selling Riznyk, claiming that the Ukrainian side would be open to negotiating a transfer despite their ongoing involvement in the qualifying rounds of this season’s Europa League. He said: “Shakhtar will deal… even with Europa League games…”

The club have already secured a spot in the second round following a 6-0 aggregate drubbing of Finnish outfit Ilves, and currently hold a 4-2 first leg lead over Turkish side Besiktas, with the return fixture to be played on Thursday evening. From there, if they are successful, Shakhtar will face a third qualifying round and a play-off to seal their place in the group stages. The entire process will conclude in late August.

Riznyk has featured in all three of his side’s qualifying matches so far, keeping two clean sheets in the process, but despite his prominence in their plans, Nixon is of the belief that his current employers could be tempted into sanctioning his exit.

