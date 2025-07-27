Sunderland push for £19m Lucumí deal as Riznyk, Gueye, and goalkeeper targets remain in the frame...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sundelrand head coach Régis Le Bris said in the aftermath of the Black Cats’ 3-0 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday that both Kristjaan Spealman and Florent Ghisolfi were working hard in the transfer market. Here, we take a look at the latest news, gossip and rumours ahead of the Wearsiders’ final four pre-season fixtures:

Lucumí: Sunderland push towards £19million

According to reports, Sunderland have now lodged a fresh bid for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí, with multiple reports from Italy claiming the new offer stands at €22million plus €3million in bonuses – around £19million in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Colombian international has rejected a new contract offer from Bologna and is believed to be open to a move, though Spanish clubs remain in the race. While Sunderland’s offer reportedly meets Bologna’s previous asking price, the Serie A side are now holding out for €28million to €30million – around £24million to £25.7million.

Lucumí’s original release clause of €28million (£24million) expired earlier this month, but Bologna are still demanding that figure. His agent has been exploring La Liga options and a final decision is not expected until early August once pre-season ends. Sunderland remain very much in the mix – but patience may be required.

Riznyk: Goalkeeper search continues

In the first half at Tynecastle, Fabrizio Romano revealed Sunderland had asked about the deal structure for Shakhtar Donetsk keeper Dmytro Riznyk.

No formal bid has been made, but the Ukrainian international – who has Champions League experience and stands 6ft 3in – is on the club’s radar. The 25-year-old has five senior caps and signed a long-term contract with Shakhtar just 18 months ago, meaning any move would likely cost a significant sum. Sunderland are considering their options between the posts amid Anthony Patterson’s minor injury and Premier League preparations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker race: Sunderland among clubs chasing Gueye

Football Insider and L’Équipe have linked Sunderland with a move for Metz striker Idrissa Gueye, one of the most in-demand young forwards in Europe.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The 18-year-old Senegalese international scored six goals in 17 Ligue 2 appearances last season and can operate both as a central striker and a second forward. Metz are believed to be holding out for a fee of around €20million (£17million). Sunderland are joined in the race by Crystal Palace, Brighton, Southampton, Ipswich, and clubs across Germany and Italy – including Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, and Atalanta.

Ortega and Johnstone updates

Sunderland have also enquired about Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega, according to Mackem News, as they continue to explore high-level competition or cover for Anthony Patterson. Ortega is believed to be open to staying in England, but it’s unclear if City would sanction a move at this stage of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Alan Nixon reports that Burnley are now pushing ahead in the race for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, a player Sunderland have been tracking for weeks. Burnley reportedly see Johnstone as James Trafford’s replacement, with Wolves willing to do business for around £8million. Sunderland are said to be casting a wide net and considering several options as they look to reinforce the goalkeeping position for their Premier League return.