Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Sunderland’s goalkeeper pursuit as the Black Cats play Hearts...

Sunderland have enquired about the availability of Ukrainian international goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Understand Sunderland asked for deal conditions for Shakhtar Donetsk GK Dmytro Riznyk. No proposals or concrete bid so far.”

The 26-year-old currently plays for Shakhtar Donetsk and was previously on the books at Vorskla Poltava, where he broke through as a teenager and made 80 senior appearances before moving in 2023. Riznyk has since made 75 appearances for Shakhtar and featured 16 times in continental competition, including an historic 15-save performance in the Champions League against PSV in November 2024 – the most ever recorded by a goalkeeper in a single UCL or European Cup match.

A five-cap international for Ukraine, Riznyk stands at 6ft 3in and signed a five-year deal with Shakhtar just 18 months ago. Any move would therefore likely command a significant fee. Sunderland are known to be assessing their options in goal following minor Anthony Patterson’s injury and amid broader planning for the Premier League season under Régis Le Bris. Riznyk, who has also appeared in the Europa Conference League, would offer top-level experience and pedigree should the Black Cats choose to firm up their interest.

In other news, transfer insider also Nicolò Schira claimed just before kick-off that Sunderland have offered €22million plus bonuses (around £18.6million) for Colombian international Jhon Lucumí, who has rejected a new contract from Bologna and is also attracting interest from two Spanish clubs. The Serie A side reportedly want €28million to €30million to sell the defender – roughly £24million to £25.7million. Whether the move progresses remains to be seen, but the timing of the leak gave fans plenty to talk about before a ball had even been kicked.

Craig Gordon’s classy message to Sunderland fans

Romano’s report came during Sunderland’s game against Hearts at Tynecastle. One standout moment off the pitch came from the matchday programme itself, with Craig Gordon penning a heartfelt tribute to Sunderland fans ahead of his testimonial. Reflecting on his time at the Stadium of Light, the Scotland international referenced memorable Premier League wins over Tottenham, Liverpool (with the infamous beach ball goal), and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

But it was his final words that struck a chord with the travelling supporters: “To Sunderland, thank you for making the journey to Edinburgh today, and for taking part in this special fixture. I have many great memories of my time in the Premier League. My debut win against Tottenham at the Stadium of Light.

“Our 1-0 win against Liverpool, thanks to a beach ball, and our 0-3 win at Stamford Bridge against a Chelsea team that was top of the league at the time. So many brilliant games, and the atmosphere at The Stadium of Light, wow! I’m so happy you are back where you belong now – and look forward to watching you this season. Ha’way the Lads! It was a classy touch from a player who made 95 appearances in red and white – and who clearly still holds the club in high regard.”