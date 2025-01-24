Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland news

Regis Le Bris seems hopeful that Sunderland captain Dan Neil will stay put as Everton look to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

The Black Cats boss was asked about the possibility of Neil signing a new contract amidst interest from the Premier League. The Sunderland head coach said: “Kristjaan [Speakman] has many conversations with his agent. I don’t know exactly. He [Neil] is very important to us. On the pitch it’s not easy to assess the way he helps the team and the way he solves the problems we face.

“He has a good connection with the staff as well. He has the armband and you can see his involvement and he is very impressive.”

The Toffees – now under the management of former Sunderland boss David Moyes – will have to meet the expected £15million asking price that Sunderland will put on their skipper’s back.

Sunderland are still on the hunt for a forward in the January window, as reported target Akor Adams of Montpellier looks set to go to Sevilla. The Black Cats are also reportedly pushing for a £12million move for former Middlesbrough man Chupa Akpom.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Leeds United are looking at signing Louie Barry from Aston Villa following his recalled loan from Stockport County. Celtic had seen a £10million bid rejected earlier in the window. Sheffield United are closing in on a loan move for Hamza Choudry from Leicester City until the end of the season. The midfielder would link up with his former Watford manager Chris Wilder.

Dutch outlet De Telegraff have reported that Oxford United have made an approach to sign Benjamin Tahirovic from Ajax. The 21-year-old would strengthen Gary Rowett’s midfield as they look to keep up their league form.