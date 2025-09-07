Tottenham and Rangers are eyeing two former Sunderland-linked stars ahead of the January window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two former Sunderland transfer targets could be on the move again in January, with both Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Jan Paul van Hecke attracting serious interest from Premier League and European clubs.

Sunderland were previously linked with Rak-Sakyi in January 2024 and Van Hecke during the summer of 2022 and again in January 2023, but both players are now being lined up for potential high-profile moves when the transfer window reopens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers eye fresh move for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was expected to leave Selhurst Park this summer, but late bids from Rangers and Southampton were turned down before deadline day. Senior Football Insider correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed on the Inside Track podcast that Palace are now prepared to entertain offers for the 22-year-old in January.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“There was a lot of interest in Rak-Sakyi on deadline day,” O’Rourke said. “If he’s not figuring in Oliver Glasner’s plans between now and January, I’m sure Rangers will maybe be looking at that situation with Rak-Sakyi. It doesn’t look at the moment like he is going to be part of those plans, they were willing to let him go in the summer but couldn’t reach an agreement. Rangers are likely to be in the market for more attacking reinforcements.

“Russell Martin is a huge fan and tried to sign him during his time at Southampton, so that interest isn’t going to go away. If he’s not playing between now and January, Rangers will be having a look at him again in the middle of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham lead race for Jan Paul van Hecke

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have been given fresh hope of landing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, another player Sunderland previously explored signing. According to GIVEMESPORT, the 24-year-old has delayed signing a new contract at the Amex Stadium as he weighs up potential interest from Spurs, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Tottenham are eager to strengthen their defensive options and view Van Hecke as an ideal fit to provide competition for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Brighton are keen to make the Netherlands international their highest-paid player, but face a fight to keep him beyond January.

Spurs reportedly considered a move in the summer but opted against meeting Brighton’s £44million valuation. However, with Van Hecke’s current contract entering its final two years, there is a growing belief that a lower deal could be struck if talks fail to progress. Liverpool and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the defender and could rival Tottenham for his signature, setting up a potential bidding battle in January.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: Régis Le Bris facing crucial Sunderland striker decision with Crystal Palace test looming