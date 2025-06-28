Quentin Merlin could be on the move this summer, for the right price...

French outfit Olympique Marseille “could be tempted to part ways” with apparent Sunderland transfer target Quentin Merlin this summer if the right offer was tabled, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been tentatively linked with a move for the 23-year-old in recent weeks as they look to bolster their defensive line ahead of a keenly anticipated return to the Premier League next season.

To that end, Merlin predominantly operates as a left-back, and racked up some 27 appearances in Ligue 1 last term as Roberto De Zerbi’s side ended the campaign second in the table, 19 points adrift of champions Paris Saint-Germain. But despite the regularity with which he featured in 2024/25, an update from French outlet RMC Sport has suggested that an exit could be in the offing for the FC Nantes academy graduate over the coming weeks.

What has been said about Quentin Merlin’s future amid reported Sunderland transfer interest?

In a wide-ranging piece examining Marseille’s expected transfer agenda this summer, RMC focused in on Merlin, claiming that he could be a candidate for a transfer if a suitable bid is received.

An excerpt from the article reads: “On the left side of the defense, Quentin Merlin was expected to be a potential starter, but he sometimes showed some limitations offensively. His backup, Ulisses Garcia, gained some playing time and managed to convince Roberto De Zerbi to include him in the rotation. It wasn't enough to make the Swiss international a candidate for a starting role next season.

“In OM's eyes, Merlin remains a young player with strong potential, with definite room for improvement. He also remains a valuable asset to the squad, and his performances at the Euro Espoirs [U21s European Championship] could be enough to attract interest. If an attractive offer is made, Marseille could be tempted to part ways with him, especially if OM opts for a more solid defender to play on the left in a four-man defense.”

As mentioned, Merlin has been away on international duty with France’s U21s in recent weeks, but was dumped out of the tournament on Wednesday night after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Germany. Nevertheless, the full-back has largely impressed and has frequently sported the captain’s armband for his side in Slovakia.

Having signed for Marseille last year, Merlin reflected on the first few months of his stint at the Stade Velodrome during an interview in February, stating: “A lot of things. I’ve really grown in terms of maturity. I can feel it, and my family notices it too—they often ask, ‘What’s going on with you?’. In just a year here, I’ve learned more than I would have elsewhere. I’ve had to really understand the importance of things like diet and rest—stuff I didn’t focus on as much in Nantes.”

