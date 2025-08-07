West Brom have reportedly joined the race for Sunderland’s Nectar Triantis, with multiple clubs circling

Nectar Triantis is attracting interest from a growing number of clubs this summer – with West Bromwich Albion the latest Championship side said to be weighing up a potential move.

According to Mackem News, the Baggies have held internal discussions about the 22-year-old and could explore a loan deal should the player indicate he is open to the switch. It’s claimed that no official approach has been made at this stage, with the club awaiting further clarity on the player’s intentions.

Triantis joined Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners in 2023 and spent the past two seasons on loan at Hibernian. Though initially viewed as a centre-back, the Australian youth international has also impressed as a defensive midfielder, and was named Hibs’ Young Player of the Year last season.

Mackem News states that several Championship clubs – including Portsmouth and Derby County – have also been credited with interest in the versatile prospect. Reports suggest that a permanent transfer has not been ruled out, but Sunderland may opt for another loan if they can secure further defensive reinforcements before the window closes. However, it is worth noting that Derby County boss John Eustace publicly distanced himself from a move for Triantis.

He said: "That's not a name I've been speaking about with the club. I think his agent might be putting that out there," Eustace told BBC Radio Derby after the side's 2-0 pre-season victory over Atromitos. "He's a good player but he's not somebody that, at the moment, we are looking at."

While the player is said to be keen to fight for his place under Régis Le Bris, Mackem News claim that Triantis would favour a return to Easter Road if a move materialises. His future remains uncertain at the Stadium of Light, with decisions likely to hinge on both incoming and outgoing business over the next few weeks.

Sunderland have already signed Robin Roefs, Marc Guiu and Granit Xhaka among others this summer – but further additions in central defence could open the door for another temporary exit for Triantis, with playing minutes for the Australian-Greek player already looking scarce.

What other Sunderland contract and transfer news is there?

Confirmed news arrived on Wednesday as Sunderland completed the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu. The 19-year-old, who had been expected on Wearside last weekend, completed his medical on Wednesday and signed a straight season-long loan.

Guiu becomes Sunderland’s ninth summer signing and will compete with Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor for minutes. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us.” According to The Athletic, Sunderland will pay a financial penalty to Chelsea if Guiu does not play a certain number of games.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Sunderland have agreed a new long-term contract with Eliezer Mayenda. The Spanish forward scored 10 goals and registered five assists last season, including a crucial strike in the play-off final. With Premier League football on the horizon, Sunderland have moved quickly to secure his future amid growing outside interest. With more incomings expected, Sunderland’s summer business is far from over – but key contract renewals, loan additions and potential exits continue to shape what’s becoming a defining window for the club.

