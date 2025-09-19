Sunderland sold Pierre Ekwah to French side AS Saint-Étienne this summer

Former Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah has still not returned to training with new club AS Saint-Étienne, prompting comments in the press from his manager and teammates.

The 23-year-old spent last season out on loan in France, with ASSE opting to exercise a clause in that deal to make his move permanent. Since then, however, Ekwah’s situation on the continent has deteriorated quite rapidly.

According to a recent report from Jeunes Footeux, he has not joined up with Eirik Horneland’s squad since his move was confirmed. The French outlet claims that Ekwah is unhappy with the circumstances surrounding his permanent transfer, which was supposedly finalised without his prior approval. He is said to have believed that he would only stay at the club if they avoided relegation, but Saint-Étienne decided to make the transfer permanent regardless, activating their clause following a difficult campaign.

As such, it is understood that Ekwah’s stance is linked to his reluctance to play in Ligue 2, with the midfielder reportedly frustrated at the prospect of spending another season outside of France’s top division. Elsewhere, reports have claimed that both Levante and Rangers tried to secure a deal late in the summer window, with Levante making two separate loan offers that were rejected by ASSE – one with a £5.5 million option to buy, and another worth around £7 million.

What has been said about Pierre Ekwah’s situation at Saint-Étienne following Sunderland transfer exit?

And with Ekwah’s situation showing no sign of resolution any time soon, Horneland has addressed the matter in the media. Speaking in a recent press conference, he said:“We just have to hope that Pierre is doing well and that he’ll return as soon as possible. If I’m on sick leave, if you are, nothing can be said on that subject. All of this remains confidential, both in football and in normal life.”

Meanwhile, Ekwah’s teammate at the Ligue 2 side, Maxime Bernauer, was also asked about Ekwah, to which he responded, as quoted by Peuple Vert: “I don’t want to talk about Pierre Ekwah’s situation. I don’t have all the information, and it wouldn’t necessarily be very healthy to talk about that.

“I haven’t spoken with Pierre. I know it’s a complicated situation for him and for the club. I’ll let them manage it between themselves. We started back on June 19, we had a lot of work to do. Now, it’s certain that if Pierre is brought back, it will be even more beneficial for the squad. These are extra-sporting matters and we, as players, don’t necessarily have control over them.”

The ongoing saga follows Sunderland’s official confirmation of Ekwah’s exit last month. The Black Cats are believed to have received a fee of around £5 million for the midfielder, though his former club West Ham United hold a significant sell-on clause as part of the original deal that took the talent to Wearside in January 2023.

Reflecting on his departure, Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman praised Ekwah’s development during his time at the Stadium of Light. He said: “Pierre moved last summer to play regularly and continue his development. He achieved this, and although it was a challenging season for Saint-Étienne, their decision to exercise this option indicates the level of his performances.

“Pierre joined us without any senior experience – he believed in Sunderland, and we believed in him. We are proud of the role we have played in his career, and he is rightly held in high esteem by our supporters. We all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”