'Delighted': Mel Reay issues clear Sunderland verdict ahead of derby clash

Sunderland renew their rivalry with Durham Women on Friday night

Mel Reay says Sunderland are 'delighted' with their start to the WSL 2 campaign as they prepare to renew their rivalry with Durham Women on Friday night.

The Black Cats backed up their impressive opening-night win against Sheffield United with a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light last Sunday. Birmingham City are widely expected to challenge for the title this year and so Sunderland can take confidence from a close-fought contest, one they almost won in the closing stages.

There was frustration for Reay and her side having conceded so soon after taking the lead in the first half, but overall the head coach is thrilled with their solid start.

"I think it's a valuable point," Reay said.

"I think if you look at our recent results against Birmingham, I don't think we'd taken anything off them in the last three games. They're a good team I think are going to be right up there, so it's a valuable point. I think we conceded within three minutes of scoring and we do have to manage those moments better, having worked so hard to get a foothold in the game. We've reviewed that and come up with some strategies to manage that and so hopefully you'll see that in future.

"We've had two totally different games, you've got to find different ways to get points out of games. We're ultimately sitting with four points from two games, so we're delighted with how it's going."

Durham Women are Sunderland's third opponents of the campaign, with the Black Cats returning to Eppleton on Friday night (7pm kick off).

“It’s one of the strongest derbies we have and a game for the supporters,” Reay said.

“Form goes out the window and it’s always competitive, and we’re really looking forward to it. When it is a derby, there can be a bit more fight and bragging rights for the fans, but ultimately for us, it is our third game of the season and we want to continue our strong start.”

Mel Reay issues Eleanor Dale injury update

Reay also confirmed that last season's top scorer Eleanor Dale remained a couple of weeks away from a return after picking up an injury in pre season, though she is making positive progress in her recovery.

"She's not far away, maybe a couple of weeks," Reay said.

"She's been back on the grass kicking the ball around with the players this week, so that's another milestone for her."

Emily Scarr has scored in both games leading the line in Dale's absence, and is expected to continue up front against Durham.