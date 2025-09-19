Sunderland were linked with a swoop for Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly this summer

Sunderland failed with a £17.4 million attempt to sign Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Black Cats enjoyed a hugely successful transfer window in the aftermath of their promotion back to the Premier League, bringing in 14 new players and spending in excess of £150 million.

But while the top flight new boys were able to complete a number of eye-catching deals, they did also miss out on several mooted targets, including Kelly, who was linked at various stages in the run-up to the deadline on September 1st.

What has been said about Sunderland’s interest in Lloyd Kelly?

And now, in a new report from TuttoSport, the exact details of Sunderland’s interest in the former Newcastle United centre-back have been outlined. According to the continental publication, the Black Cats tabled a “decisive move” made up of an initial loan deal with an obligation-to-buy clause attached worth around £17.4 million. That clause would have come into effect in the event of the club avoiding relegation this season.

Ultimately, however, Kelly opted to snub the approach, as well as a separate offer from Fenerbahce, who were managed by Jose Mourinho at the time. It is claimed that Juve boss Igor Tudor convinced the player to stay put in Turin, and it would appear that the decision has been a worthwhile one; Kelly has started all four of the Serie A outfit’s matches this season and has scored in each of their last two fixtures, including a strike in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.

What other defensive transfer business did Sunderland complete?

While Sunderland were unable to lure Kelly to the Stadium of Light, they did bring in a number of other defensive talents, including Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo Mandava, Arthur Masuaku, Lutsharel Geertruida, and Omar Alderete.

In the case of Alderete, his agent revealed earlier this week that the player turned down the opportunity to sign for AS Roma in favour of a switch to England. He said: Speaking during an appearance on Versus Radio, he said: “When the Premier League appears, and a historic club like Sunderland, there is not much to think about from our point of view.”

He added: “For Omar, entering such an important team as Sunderland, even if they have just been promoted, we know the history and the new investment. For him to be one of the chosen players is a source of pride. The team started well and he started super well. I think it was the correct step to take.”