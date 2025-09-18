Sunderland signed Omar Alderete from Getafe during the summer transfer window

Sunderland defender Omar Alderete turned down a move to Italian giants AS Roma to seal a transfer to Wearside over the summer, according to his agent.

The Paraguayan international joined the Black Cats from La Liga outfit Getafe in mid-August, and has already established himself as a key presence for his new side, featuring in all four of their Premier League outings so far this term.

Alderete’s performances have caught the eye too, and he has helped Sunderland to an admirable defensive record that includes two clean sheets and just three goals conceded. But according to his representative, Renato Bittar, things could have been very different for the South American, with discussions between his client and Roma underway before the Black Cats swooped in to secure his signature.

What has been said about AS Roma’s transfer interest in Sunderland defender Omar Alderete?

Speaking during an appearance on Versus Radio, Bittar explained that Roma were keen on signing Alderete, but plans changed once Sunderland entered the race for his services. He said: “When the Premier League appears, and a historic club like Sunderland, there is not much to think about from our point of view.”

Bittar went on to suggest that both he and Alderete feel that the Premier League is “top level” and that “every weekend feels like a Champions League match, marking the best forwards in the world”.

He added: “For Omar, entering such an important team as Sunderland, even if they have just been promoted, we know the history and the new investment. For him to be one of the chosen players is a source of pride. The team started well and he started super well. I think it was the correct step to take.”

What did Omar Alderete say about his decision to sign for Sunderland?

Speaking at the time of his arrival in England, Alderete himself said: “I’m feeling great about signing for this great team, so I’m really happy. I’m looking forward to my first experience in the Premier League – it’s a great challenge for me. I know it’s a historic club, and when they told me there was an opportunity, I was excited about coming here. It’s always important to have the support of the people, and I’m going to give it my all on the pitch.”

For his part, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman continued: “We are delighted to welcome Omar to Sunderland. He’s a player with extensive experience in European club football and at the international level. It was important for us to identify and add a left-sided centre back for the group, and ensure the profile was aligned to our game model. In Omar, we have an aggressive and athletic player who can move the ball efficiently in possession. He’s connected to our story and where we want to go, and naturally excited about the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

