An ex-Sunderland midfielder is reportedly refusing to train with his new club just months after completing a £5m summer transfer

Pierre Ekwah’s departure from Sunderland continues to cause complications in France, with reports claiming the midfielder is refusing to train with Saint-Étienne following their relegation to Ligue 2.

According to Jeunes Footeux, the 23-year-old has not joined the squad since the French club triggered their £5million option to buy him from Sunderland earlier this summer, a deal first agreed when he moved on loan to Saint-Étienne during the 2024-25 season.

The report claims that Ekwah is unhappy with the circumstances of the permanent move, which was finalised without his prior approval. He is said to have believed that he would only stay at the club if they avoided relegation, but Saint-Étienne decided to make the transfer permanent regardless, activating their clause following a difficult campaign.

Ekwah’s stance is also linked to his reluctance to play in Ligue 2, with the midfielder reportedly frustrated at the prospect of spending another season outside France’s top division. French reports suggest that Levante and Rangers both tried to secure a deal late in the summer, with Levante making two separate loan offers – one with a £5.5million option to buy, and another worth around £7million – but Saint-Étienne rejected both bids.

Ekwah and his representatives reportedly met with Saint-Étienne’s management on August 28 to try to resolve the situation, but no agreement was reached. Both parties are said to have stood firm, with the player determined to leave and the club unwilling to sanction a move.

The ongoing saga follows Sunderland’s official confirmation of Ekwah’s exit earlier this month. The Black Cats are believed to have received a fee of around £5million for the midfielder, though West Ham United hold a significant sell-on clause as part of the original deal when Ekwah moved to Wearside in January 2023.

Reflecting on his departure, Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman praised Ekwah’s development during his time at the Stadium of Light. “Pierre moved last summer to play regularly and continue his development. He achieved this, and although it was a challenging season for Saint-Étienne, their decision to exercise this option indicates the level of his performances,” Speakman said.

“Pierre joined us without any senior experience – he believed in Sunderland, and we believed in him. We are proud of the role we have played in his career, and he is rightly held in high esteem by our supporters. We all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

