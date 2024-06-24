Sunderland transfer news: Goalkeeper in talks to join League One club in loan deal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland goalkeeper Nathan Bishop looks set to join League One side Wycombe Wanderers.
Bishop is in talks to leave on a season-long loan deal, as first reported by the Daily Mirror. Sunderland are prepared to let Bishop leave in search of regular football after the former Manchester United goalkeeper made just two appearances in his first season on Wearside.
Bishop has two years to run on his current deal and Sunderland's move will likely mirror that of Alex Bass last summer. Bass was loaned to AFC Wimbledon and after a successful campaign in League Two, sealed a permanent move to Notts County earlier this summer. A season of regular football will allow Sunderland and Bishop to weigh up the best course of action when Bishop heads into the final year of his deal at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.
Sunderland have already strengthened their goalkeeping ranks this summer, with experienced stopper Simon Moore joining as a free agent last week. That has cleared the way for both Bass and Bishop to leave. The Black Cats may yet look to further reinforce their goalkeeping ranks before the end of the summer transfer window but they will look to give highly-rated young goalkeepers Matty Young and Adam Richardson chances to impress in the early stages of pre-season. Young in particular then looks likely to leave on loan later in the summer, and could step up to the EFL after a hugely successful loan at Darlington in the second half of last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.