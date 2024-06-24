Sunderland transfer news: Goalkeeper in talks to join League One club in loan deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland look set to sanction another departure from their goalkeeping ranks

Sunderland goalkeeper Nathan Bishop looks set to join League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

Bishop is in talks to leave on a season-long loan deal, as first reported by the Daily Mirror. Sunderland are prepared to let Bishop leave in search of regular football after the former Manchester United goalkeeper made just two appearances in his first season on Wearside.

Bishop has two years to run on his current deal and Sunderland's move will likely mirror that of Alex Bass last summer. Bass was loaned to AFC Wimbledon and after a successful campaign in League Two, sealed a permanent move to Notts County earlier this summer. A season of regular football will allow Sunderland and Bishop to weigh up the best course of action when Bishop heads into the final year of his deal at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.