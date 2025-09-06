The 9 Sunderland fringe players who could still leave the club over the coming days

Several Sunderland player could still leave the club, with a number of transfer windows still open

It was a busy summer of transfer activity for Sunderland and their recruitment team, but even in the aftermath of Monday’s Premier League deadline, their work might not have finished just yet.

While several players on the fringes of Regis Le Bris’ plans were able to secure transfers away from the Stadium of Light, there are still a number of names who are facing uncertain futures in red and white.

And with a smattering of windows still yet to close - both around the globe and in the National League - it is not out of the realms of possibility that more exits could yet be sanctioned. With that in mind, here are the Sunderland players who could, realistically, still leave the club in the coming days...

Blondy Nna Noukeu

With the arrival of Robin Roefs over the summer, Blondy now finds himself fourth choice out of Sunderland’s senior goalkeeping options. The 24-year-old is a fine stopper, but at this stage in his career, must surely be thinking about seeking regular minutes to continue his development.

Timothee Pembele

Very much a forgotten man on Wearside, Pembele’s move to the Stadium of Light has never really worked out, and his lack on involvement in pre-season would suggest that he doesn’t have much a future with Sunderland. It remains to be seen where he ends up, but an exit of some description is presumably on the cards.

Joe Anderson

A fixture of the U21s’ side in recent times, Anderson has shown that he has quality to offer, but it is hard to envisage him forcing his way back into Regis Le Bris’ thinking over the coming months. At this stage, a move feels like a no-brainer, but with so many transfer windows closed, where the defender would go is something of a mystery.

Zak Johnson

Johnson has repeatedly proven that he is ready to make the step up to senior football in recent seasons, but is unlikely to feature in the Premier League between now and the January transfer window. As such, an exit would make an awful lot of sense, but like Anderson, the academy graduate now finds himself with limited options.

Abdoullah Ba

Another who has fallen by the wayside on Wearside, Ba has a lot to offer to the right suitor, and is still at an age whereby the correct move could kickstart his stagnating career. It was perhaps something of surprise that he wasn’t snapped up before Monday’s transfer deadline, but there are still possible exit routes available to him.

Jay Matete

Again, it was quite surprising that nobody in the EFL took a punt on Matete this summer, given how well he has performed in the lower leagues over the course of his career. Presumably, both he and Sunderland would be happier if he was out playing first team football, rather than spinning his wheels in the U21s.

Harrison Jones

Jones did garner interest in the build-up to Monday’s deadline, but ultimately a move failed to materialise for the young midfielder. Like many on this list, he is at a juncture in his career whereby regular senior minutes would do him the world of good, but the reality is that Sunderland can’t offer him that opening at the present moment in time. Could a loan to the upper echelons of the National League be a possible solution?

Ahmed Abdullahi

At one stage last week, it looked for all the world as if Abdullahi was headed to Ligue 1 to link up with Angers on loan. That deal unravelled at the eleventh hour, but the fact remains that he is ready to take the plunge into senior football sooner rather than later. The Nigerian is an exciting talent, and one who could blossom in the right environment.

Ian Poveda

And finally, one of the biggest questions still facing Sunderland on the transfer front is what on earth they are going to do with Ian Poveda. The winger has never really found his rhythm in the North East, but is clearly a big talent, and could be a huge asset to the right club. The alternative to a late departure is a stint with the U21s, and anybody who has already watched him play at that level can attest to how far beyond it he is.

