Dwight Yorke has warned Sunderland face a major Premier League survival battle – insisting every home game must be treated like a final

Ex-Sunderland man Dwight Yorke has warned that the Black Cats face a huge battle to secure their Premier League status this season – insisting that every game at the Stadium of Light must be treated like a cup final.

The former striker, who scored 6 goals in 59 league appearances for Sunderland between 2006 and 2009 and played for the club in the top-flight, says the club’s historical struggles to establish themselves in the top flight highlight the scale of the challenge ahead.

“Sunderland’s home games are crucial,” Yorke said. “There is no way that Sunderland believe they're going to be comfortable in the Premier League. It shows over the years, you just have to look at the history where Sunderland is concerned. They come up, they get relegated, they go back, they come back up – they've got that inconsistency.”

Yorke believes the club’s fight for survival will depend on their ability to start strongly and maintain momentum across the campaign. “It's probably something in their DNA. I don't know what it is, but it's certainly not going to be an easy ride where Sunderland are concerned. They've got to play out of their skin and every game is like a final for them,” he added.

“They can't go through the motions because the only way you're going to survive in the Premier League is to make sure that you get off to a very good start. Yes, one win, one draw, one loss – I would think if they could continue that format right throughout the season, they will take it.”

The former Trinidad and Tobago international also warned against the dangers of any early-season slump. “What they can't do is concede and go on a really bad run because the moment you start sort of slipping and defeat becoming a regular thing among them.

“Then the panic button will start to set in because we have seen it in the past with Sunderland. They're not consistent enough to hold out. I hope, because I played for Sunderland, I want to see them remain in the Premier League, but I really do think it's going to be a tough ask for them to survive,” Yorke told Jackpot City Casino.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

In other transfer news, Alan Browne has completed a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough and says the chance to be closer to home and help a “massive club” fight for Premier League promotion was too good to turn down.

The 30-year-old midfielder departs Sunderland after making 23 appearances last season, playing his part as the Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight. But with opportunities expected to be limited under Régis Le Bris this season.

Browne says the move to Teesside made sense for a number of reasons. Speaking to the club’s media team after signing, Browne admitted his first emotion was relief: “Yeah, probably relief more than anything,” he said when asked for his initial reaction to joining Middlesbrough.

Browne explained why the move felt right for him at this stage of his career: “Well, I think for obvious reasons. It's close to home where I am at the moment. I've got a young family, so that was always going to make the move easy and it's a massive club.

“It's a Premier League club if we're being honest and that's what I'm going to try to help get the club back to. They've made an amazing start so far, some good individual players. I had a brief chat with the manager who talked me into it as well.” Browne admitted he has been keeping up with Middlesbrough’s early-season form: “I watch the highlights every weekend, but I didn't get a chance to watch a full game. Hopefully that'll come.”

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent a decade at Preston North End before joining Sunderland last summer, says that experience shaped his entire career: “Oh, it was brilliant. I went from a boy to a man basically. It was life-changing for me at the time and I just grew as a person and a player throughout my years there and gained a lot of experience, which hopefully I can bring to the fort this club.”