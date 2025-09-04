Trai Hume explains his Sunderland contract decision, summer transfer interest and Dan Ballard’s injury setback

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trai Hume says his decision to sign a new long-term contract at Sunderland was an easy one – despite interest from several clubs, including Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the Northern Ireland international revealed that talks over his extension ran “throughout the whole summer” but that his priority was always to commit his future to the Black Cats and test himself in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were talking about the contract basically throughout the whole summer and we were just trying to get an agreement really,” Hume said. “We obviously knew there was interest from other teams coming through but I've always said it and my mind was always to sign a new deal at Sunderland, so why do it any other way?”

The full-back added on his new deal at the Stadium of Light: “Ever since I signed, I've loved every second of it, and then helping the club up to the Premier League is obviously great, and I want to represent them in the Premier League as well.”

Hume has made an impressive start to life in the top flight, playing a key role in Sunderland’s victories over West Ham and Brentford as Régis Le Bris’ side have collected six points from their opening three games. “It’s not been too bad,” Hume said. “We’ve won two from three and got six points, and we need to keep it going.

“I'd like to say it's been difficult, but obviously we've done quite well. We haven't played any of the big boys yet, so it's been a nice start. I've always said I wanted to test myself at the highest level, so getting the chance to do that this season is a dream come true, and hopefully I'll just keep playing games and keep being able to do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old says it has been particularly rewarding to reach the Premier League with Sunderland after joining from Linfield in 2022, rather than moving to a top-flight club already established in the division. “Obviously, you can sign for a Premier League club and it's still the same thing, you're still getting to play in the Premier League,

But it does bring that extra bit of emotion into it that you've done it the whole way through,” he said. “It does feel that wee bit better that you've helped Sunderland from where they were at in League One the whole way up to where we belong really. Our plan this season is to stay there and keep pushing on.”

Hume also addressed Sunderland’s defensive situation after Dan Ballard’s injury, admitting his absence will be felt but backing the squad to step up. “Obviously, the injuries aren't ideal. No one wants to get injured, and Michael [O’Neill] and the staff doesn’t want anyone to get injured, but it’s part of football; it happens,” he explained.

“We'll have to deal with it and it's an opportunity for some other players that maybe wouldn't have been in the squad or might have been on the bench that might start now, so it's an opportunity for them to impress and maybe stay in the team. I think we'll be all right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

He continued: “With Daniel, I play with him at club level as well, so obviously we have that familiarity with each other. It will be a bit weird not having him here, but hopefully all the rest of the players will step up and fill his place, no problem.”

Hume, who has captained Northern Ireland in recent fixtures, is expected to play a key role for both club and country this season, with Sunderland hopeful his form can help them establish themselves in the Premier League and avoid relegation.