Romaine Mundle injury update as Sunderland transfer moves for Armand Laurienté and Granit Xhaka develop

Sunderland’s preparations for their Premier League return have taken a fresh twist as key developments unfolded on multiple fronts. The Black Cats are closing in on a significant breakthrough in the transfer market, with Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté on the verge of completing a £17.5million move to Wearside. The 26-year-old is set to undergo a medical and sign a long-term deal, providing a major boost to Régis Le Bris’ attacking options.

However, that good news has been tempered by a fresh injury blow to Romaine Mundle, who will now miss both pre-season fixtures in Portugal and faces an uncertain spell on the sidelines. Elsewhere, Sunderland’s bold pursuit of Granit Xhaka has hit an early stumbling block, with Bayer Leverkusen rejecting an opening bid. With the injury list growing and the opening weekend approaching, Sunderland’s recruitment drive continues at full speed – and the next few days could prove decisive. Here, we take you through the latest news that you may have missed:

Mundle suffers fresh injury setback amid PSV links

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle has picked up an injury during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal and will miss upcoming friendlies against Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon.

The Echo understands that Mundle will now undergo treatment, with an update on his condition expected later in the trip. While the severity of the issue is still being assessed, it's another frustrating setback for the 22-year-old, whose debut campaign at the club was disrupted by hamstring injuries.

Despite transfer interest from abroad – including PSV Eindhoven following Johan Bakayoko’s move to RB Leipzig – Sunderland view Mundle as a key player ahead of their Premier League return. The Black Cats are expected to offer him a new contract, with his current deal running until 2028. Mundle joins a growing injury list that already includes Luke O'Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde – all of whom are ruled out of the opening three top-flight fixtures.

Laurienté deal close as Sunderland edge towards statement signing

Sunderland have made a significant breakthrough in their transfer business after agreeing a £17.5million fee with Sassuolo for forward Armand Laurienté.

The 26-year-old is expected to undergo a medical over the weekend ahead of signing a five-year contract on Wearside. The Frenchman scored 18 goals last season to help Sassuolo bounce back to Serie A, and has experience in both the Italian and French top flights.

Laurienté has long been a top target for Sunderland this summer and is well known to both head coach Régis Le Bris and director of football Florent Ghisolfi, having previously played under them at Lorient. The forward can operate across the frontline but has mostly featured from the left. Sources in France had suggested a deal was close on Friday morning, and The Echo understands that both clubs are confident of finalising the move imminently.

Xhaka deal stalling as Sunderland weigh next move

Sunderland’s ambitious bid to sign Granit Xhaka has hit a major stumbling block, with Bayer Leverkusen rejecting an opening offer.

While the exact size of the bid is not yet known, it is understood to be well short of Leverkusen’s £17.3million valuation of the Swiss international. Xhaka, 32, has three years remaining on his contract, and the Bundesliga club are adamant that only an “extraordinary” offer would force them to sell. Speaking about the situation, Leverkusen have reiterated that Xhaka remains a “very important player” and any deal must be a “win-win” for all parties involved.

The Echo understands that Sunderland are admirers of the former Arsenal captain and see him as someone who could bring invaluable leadership and top-flight experience. However, they must now decide whether to increase their bid or move on to alternative targets. Interest in Xhaka also exists from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, though Neom are said to have pulled out after seeing a €8million offer rejected earlier this summer.

