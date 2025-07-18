Sunderland are continuing with their work to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League season

Sunderland are facing an uphill battle in their ambitious bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The Black Cats have made a move to try and sign the 32-year-old, who would bring significant Premier League experience as a result of his time at Arsenal. However, Sky Sports report that Sunderland's initial bid has been knocked by the Bundesliga club, who will only consider a sale if an 'extraordinary' offer arrives. Xhaka has three years left on his deal and so there is no pressure to sell. Though Sunderland hugely admire Xhaka's top-level record and ability, it remains to be seen how much they would be willing to spend on a player whose future resale value is clearly limited and they will now have to weigh up their next steps.

Saudi Arabian club Neom, who beat Sunderland to the signing of OGC Nice Marcin Bulka earlier this summer, are thought to no longer be in the race after seeing an initial bid of around €8 million rejected. However, there is interest from Turkish duo Galatasaray S.K. and Fenerbahçe SK.

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Bayer Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes confirmed the club's reluctance to sanction a sale.

"Granit is a very important player for us – for the team and for the club," he said.

Our main interest is to keep him. Sure, there is interest in him, we need to talk to the player to find out what his ambitions are. But one thing is clear: a transfer would only happen if it was a win-win situation. We still have three years left on the player's contract and are very happy with him. We have big goals for the next few years. Therefore, a transfer can only take place if it's good for all parties. We'll have to wait and see. But our goal is for Granit to stay with us."

Sunderland closing in on seventh summer signing

There has been much more positive news for Sunderland in their pursuit of Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté, with the two clubs agreeing a deal in the region of £17.5 million. Laurienté is set to have a medical over the weekend ahead of signing a five-year deal at the club.

The move would represent a major breakthrough for the Black Cats, as the 26-year-old has been a key attacking target from the start of the transfer window. Having played for Lorient earlier in his career, Laurienté is well known to both head coach Régis Le Bris and new director of football Florent Ghisolfi. Having stayed at Sassuolo in the aftermath of their relegation to Serie B, the forward is now understood to be keen on a new challenge and looks set to test himself in the Premier League.

A versatile forward, Laurienté is comfortable on both the left wing or playing through the middle as a central striker. He scored 18 goals last season as Sassuolo won promotion back to Serie A, and has extensive top-tier experience both in Italy and France.

