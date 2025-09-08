Sunderland enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window, signing Granit Xhaka, amongst others.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has hailed Sunderland for the “genius” signing of Granit Xhaka, as well as praising the “ruthlessness” with which the club conducted its business during the summer transfer window.

The Swiss midfielder was one of 15 signings made by the Black Cats in the aftermath of their promotion back to the Premier League, and has already established himself as a key member of Regis Le Bris’ side, assuming the captaincy on Wearside and impressing in his three top flight outings thus far.

And Goodman has admitted that he believes the 32-year-old is an ideal addition to Sunderland’s much-changed squad, as well as commending the Black Cats for prioritising quality acquisitions over sentimentality.

What has Don Goodman said about Granit Xhaka and Sunderland’s transfer business as a whole?

Speaking to Coin Poker, he said: “The crowd are a massive part for Sunderland. Against Brentford they were losing until the 81st minute and the players get a lift. They then go on and win the game. There is nothing that will give them more confidence than a win like that, where it looks like you're going to lose at home and you turn the match on its head in the last 10 minutes to win. In addition to that, what it also means is that Sunderland have played two at home and won two at home. It just gives you so much confidence.

“I have spoke about the ruthlessness of the football club. Only Trai Hume, Enzo Le Fée and Eliezer Mayenda started the Brentford game of players who were at the club last season. So the recruitment has been brilliant. Granit Xhaka is just an absolute masterstroke. Lord knows how they persuaded him to come to Sunderland - and I say that with the greatest of respect. It's a genius signing and I feel that, honestly, that I do feel they've got a genuine chance of surviving.”

He added: “It’s almost like they're saying to a lot of their players, ‘Look, you have been amazing in getting us here, but we just need to go with slightly better quality to give ourselves the best chance.’ But they’re obviously making sure these players are still involved and, obviously, Wilson Isidor comes off the bench in both home games and scores. He’ll be feeling disappointed that he's not starting games of football, but, clearly, he's not allowing that to affect his mentality. He’s got two goals in the Premier League now, which will provide a massive boost to his personal confidence.

“That's what I mean when I'm saying they've been ruthless. They've given Regis Le Bris players that are ready for the start in 11, not squad players. They’re not padding the squad out and sometimes it's harsh on the players that have got you promoted, but you've got to remember, Sunderland finished fourth and a long, long way off Leeds United and Burnley last season. So they had to do this. They had to be ruthless and they had to spend big. Credit to them, they've done just that.”