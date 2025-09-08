Former Sunderland executive director Charlie Methven has reflected on his controversial time at the Stadium of Light

Former Sunderland executive director Charlie Methven has reflected on his controversial time at the Stadium of Light, revisiting the chaotic early days of the Stewart Donald-led takeover in 2018 and giving a typically sharp response when questioned about the Netflix documentary Sunderland ’Til I Die.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Methven claimed most potential buyers walked away when they saw the scale of Sunderland’s financial issues, insisting the ownership group – comprising Methven, Donald and Juan Sartori – believed they could stabilise the club.

“Most of the potential buyers took one look at the financial issues before running a mile,” Methven said. “We felt that if we could come in, get things into some kind of shape, it could be a smart piece of business.” When asked about Sunderland ’Til I Die, Methven’s response was spiky. “You’re obviously very obsessed with talking about that, then,” he said.

“The series is totally incidental if you’re serious about football. I know you write for ‘punters’, so it’s a different thing, but for us it was a tiny smidgeon in the story of a club that was around £200million [this figure is disputed] in debt and losing tens of millions a year.” Methven also compared filming the Netflix series to being trapped in a reality TV show. “It was like being in Big Brother – you never feel that comfortable about being taped 24/7,” he admitted.

While Methven has highlighted achievements during his tenure – including record League One attendances and increased revenues – many Sunderland supporters argue these milestones came from the passion of the fanbase rather than anything he implemented behind the scenes.

His time at the club was also defined by tense moments with fans, including a 2018 BBC Radio Newcastle interview where he called supporters who watched illegal streams “parasites” – a remark he later admitted was “ill-chosen.”

Methven resigned from Sunderland’s board in December 2019 citing family commitments and a need to focus on consultancy work in London. He remains a shareholder via Madrox Partners Limited.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has been handed a timely boost ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as Luke O’Nien steps up his recovery.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunderland’s play-off final win over Sheffield United, but he was pictured back in training this week with teammates not currently away on international duty. The club had initially expected O’Nien to return after the ongoing break, and he now looks on course to meet that timeline.

O’Nien’s comeback will provide valuable versatility across the backline, though competition for defensive places is fierce following Sunderland’s heavy summer recruitment. He was joined in training by Aji Alese, who is also closing in on a return after missing the entirety of pre-season through injury. Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are likewise expected back following the international break, but neither has been spotted in full training yet.

Le Bris has also welcomed recent signings Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey to the training pitches for the first time since their deadline-day arrivals from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. Both could make their Sunderland debuts at Selhurst Park, though Le Bris may have to carefully manage their match sharpness given their lack of competitive action so far this season.

Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Bertrand Traoré faces a race against time to feature after joining from Ajax in the final minutes of the window. The winger is currently away on international duty with Burkina Faso and will link up with his new teammates late next week, leaving Le Bris with limited preparation time to integrate him into the squad.

