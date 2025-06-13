Sunderland have been linked with a move for Chelsea starlet Ishe Samuels-Smith

Sunderland have shown an interest in taking Chelsea defender Ishe Samuels-Smith on loan this summer, according to reports, with the Blues ready to greenlight his exit over the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old, who is capable of playing at left-back or in the heart of defence, is understood to be garnering attention from a number of clubs, with Enzo Maresca’s side eager for him to head out on a temporary agreement with view to readying him for eventual first team involvement at Stamford Bridge.

As per TEAMtalk, Sunderland are keeping tabs on the starlet, as are Championship duo Middlesbrough and QPR. Samuels-Smith joined Chelsea from Everton for a reported fee of around £4 million in 2023, and according to former Toffees U21s boss David Unsworth, could be destined for the very top.

As quoted by TEAMtalk, he said: “Ishe is an incredibly talented young man who I know really well. A very talented left-sided defender, either left-back or centre-back, with an incredible future ahead of him.

“He’s got great parents behind him who support him. He also has a very talented brother, Odin, who is still at Everton. The next step for Ishe would maybe be to go out on loan to get exposure to first team football – that’s if he can’t get into the Chelsea team! He’s only 18 [now 19] and is one of England’s brightest prospects, certainly at his age.”

Sunderland linked with Cameron Carter-Vickers

Elsewhere, Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers. The USA international has impressed for the Scottish giants in recent years, and according to transfer expert Graeme Bailey, the Black Cats are one of several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on him.

As quoted by 67 Hail Hail, Bailey said: “There’s a lot of interest in Cameron Carter-Vickers. He’s had an exceptional few years. And I know that Ipswich looked closely last summer and they did have the funding. The player is very happy at Parkhead but is he ready to return to the Premier League? I think he might be from what I’m told.

“I think there’s a real chance that the newly promoted teams in the Premier League, the Leeds and Sunderlands of this world, getting someone like him. I think there’s a good three or four Premier League clubs, from what I’m told, who hold a serious interest in him and I think Celtic might be up against it keeping him.

“As we know, every player has his price in this Celtic squad. And I think there’s a real danger that Carter-Vickers leaves. That won’t go down well, but Celtic could probably get good money for him. What would he cost, £25-30m to sell him? That’s a lot of money for a centre-half at the moment. And I think there’s a real chance that he’s not at Celtic come the start of September.

“Leeds like him a lot, and Sunderland. I know that he was on West Ham’s radar as well. To be fair, he’s got three, four, even five [clubs interested]. He’s got quite a lot of interest there because he’s not, Premier League wise, on huge wages. He’s not a massive amount to buy and you’re getting a player who’s had a brilliant Champions League campaign.”

