All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

It’s been another hectic day of transfer news and speculation involving Sunderland.

With one deal confirmed, another seemingly in the offing, and a couple of sagas rumbling along in the background, there are plenty of stories to sift through on Wearside this evening.

Here are the couple of the updates that you might have missed...

Sunderland close in on Simon Adingra deal

Sunderland have agreed a deal with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Ivorian winger Simon Adingra, according to reports.

The wide man was linked with the Stadium of Light back in January, and in the aftermath of their promotion back to the top flight, it would appear that the Black Cats have reignited their interest.

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Sunderland have agreed a fee of around £18 million for Adingra, plus a further £2.5 million in potential future add-ons, with the attacker having already jetted to the North East to undergo a medical.

Sunderland confirm Chemsdine Talbi arrival

News of Adingra’s anticipated arrival came swiftly after it was confirmed that Sunderland had wrapped up the signing of Moroccan winger Chemsdine Talbi. The 20-year-old joins the Black Cats from Belgian outfit Club Brugge in a deal totalling around £19 million.

Speaking about Talbi’s arrival, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Our momentum and story are powerful, and I think players of Chemsdine’s calibre, who are in high demand, are excited by the prospect of playing for Sunderland AFC. It’s a testament to our recent past and immediate future that he feels that we are the right club for his next step. Predominantly playing wide right, Chemsdine excels in duels and possesses elite physical qualities, and he also has flexibility to play across the frontline. Our supporters will rightly be excited to see him play, and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland.”

First Armand Lauriente bid rejected

Sunderland have had an opening offer rejected for Sassuolo star Armand Laurienté, but the Premier League newcomers remain keen on bringing the French forward to Wearside, according to reports.

The news comes after Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari reported that Sunderland’s interest is “concrete,” though their initial bid fell short of Sassuolo’s valuation. According to Tuttosport, Laurienté is “ready to say goodbye to Italy” and is keen on a move to England, with decisive discussions expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Bournemouth bid for Djordje Petrovic

And finally, Sunderland have seemingly suffered a blow in their efforts to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Cherries have submitted an official bid to sign the Serbian.

Furthermore, it is suggested that the player himself is “keen” on a move to the south coast. Romano goes on to claim that “nothing was done/close with Sunderland last week as Bournemouth are now hopeful of getting deal done.”