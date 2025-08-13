Confirmed: Sunderland-linked talent completes £34.6m transfer to Bournemouth

Bafode Diakite has completed a transfer to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Sunderland-linked defender Bafode Diakite for a total fee of around £34.6 million.

The centre-back is one of several names to have been touted as a prospective target for the Black Cats over the course of the summer transfer window, with Regis Le Bris’ side enacting an ambitious recruitment drive ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

But despite sealing deals for a number of eye-catching talents, the top flight new boys have missed out on Diakite, with the 24-year-old instead headed to the Vitality Stadium. His arrival marks a key acquisition for a Cherries side who have lost both Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi at the heart of defence in recent weeks, with the duo leaving for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Those departures have provided Bournemouth with both the reason and the funds required to complete a big money swoop for Diakite, with an initial £30.3 million fee to be paid to LOSC Lille, followed by a further £4.3 million in potential future add-ons.

Addressing his arrival on the south coast, the Frenchman said: “I’m really happy to be here and I’m very excited to start with the team. I know the coach has great ideas which enables us to play well in the Premier League. Now I’m at the club, it’s a good opportunity to show how I can help the team going forward. “I’m a defender who likes to have the ball and play with it, and I hope to show my qualities both with and without it. I will give everything for the team and I hope we will have some great moments together.”

Diakite becomes Bournemouth’s third signing of the summer, with goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic - also linked to Sunderland at one stage - and left back Adrien Truffert both joining Andoni Iraola’s squad ahead of their Premier League opener against Liverpool on Friday evening. Those two arrivals replaced the outgoing Kepa Arrizabalaga and Milos Kerkez, with the Spanish goalkeeper returning to Chelsea from his loan before moving to Arsenal, and the Hungarian full-back joining Arne Slot’s Reds.

What is the latest on Sunderland and Bournemouth’s transfer battle for Amine Adli?

Elsewhere, Sunderland and Bournemouth have both been linked with a swoop for Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli in recent days, but it would appear that the Cherries are beating the Black Cats in the race for his signature.

On Tuesday, Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam took to X to suggest that Iraola’s men had seemingly cooled their interest in the Moroccan, but a subsequent update from Santi Aouna later in the day claimed that Bournemouth had, in fact, reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with their target, and that talks between the Cherries and Leverkusen were still ongoing.

