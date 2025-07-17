Sunderland are currently in Portugal as they step up their pre-season preparations

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland jetted out to Portugal this week as they continue their preparations for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.

The Black Cats will undergo a training camp in the Algarve before contesting a double header of friendlies against Sevilla and Sporting CP on Saturday and Monday respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And ahead of those high profile clashes, the club have shared a number of behind-the-scenes images of Regis Le Bris’ squad in action as they ramp up their efforts ahead of the coming season.

Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki, and Simon Adingra all involved

Sunderland may have been treated to a first glimpse of record signing Habib Diarra at South Shields last weekend, but they are still waiting to see the rest of their new acquisitions in action. While full-back Reinildo is expected to join up with the squad over the coming days, wingers Talbi and Adingra, as well as midfielder Sadiki, have already entered the fray, and look to be participating fully in training sessions.

Nectar Triantis given his chance

After a breakout campaign with Hibernian last season, it is no wonder that Triantis is proving to be a man in demand this summer. Before any kind of concrete decision is made on his future, however, Le Bris and his coaching staff will first take a look at him during Sunderland’s time in Portugal. The Australian has travelled, and will presumably be given minutes against either Sporting CP or Sevilla - or both. Can he do enough to convince the head coach that he is worthy of a shot at the Premier League? Only time will tell, but at the very least, he will be afforded his chance.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke O’Nien back in training

The defensive stalwart - along with Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese, and Leo Hjelde - is expected to miss the opening exchanges of Sunderland’s Premier League return due to the shoulder injury he sustained during the Championship play-off final, but judging by the photographic evidence, he looks to be rapidly closing on a comeback. While it would appear that O’Nien is still a little way off resuming full training, he is out in Portugal, and is seemingly working on his fitness and engaging in solo sessions. He will no doubt be desperate to feature again as soon as he possibly can.

Matty Young in amongst it

And finally, promising starlet Young has travelled with Le Bris’ squad, and has been pictured working alongside senior goalkeeping options Anthony Patterson, Simon Moore, and Blondy Nna Noukeu. The stopper enjoyed a hugely encouraging loan stint with Salford City last term, and while he may still be some way off regular first team involvement with his parent club, it would appear that he is very much on the right path to make a big impact in the future.