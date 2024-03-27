The Stadium Of Light is set for a renovation this summer. Cr. Getty Images.

Sunderland AFC are set to implement a 'top-quality' new floodlight system that has been used by clubs such as Boca Juniors as the Stadium of Light gets set for a revamp this summer.

Earlier this month, Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus announced via the club's social media channels that a number of improvements would be made at the Stadium of Light in order to offer supporters 'lasting benefits' with the club stating the ground will be receive its biggest investment in over two decades.

"These upgrades signify a dramatic shift in our approach to matchday experience and each development will bring lasting benefits to our loyal supporters" said Louis-Dreyfus upon the announcement of the stadium improvements on March 19.

As part of the renovation, the club confirmed planned implementation of 3,000 safe-standing spaces alongside an improved new PA system, undersoil heating and new floodlights and we can now reveal Sunderland will look to install brand new LED floodlights from a company known as Thorn Lighting.

A similar model to those used at Estadio Alberto José Armando, the home of Argentina giants Boca Juniors, Thorn Lighting have also worked with German Bundesliga outfit Mainz recently as they upgraded the lighting at their 34,000 seater stadium the Mewa Arena. The new floodlights, known as Thorn Atlis, are said to offer 'high quality, future-proof lighting'.

According to their website, Thorn Lighting specialise in "customised illumination systems for virtually all types of indoor and outdoor facilities – from large-scale stadiums and event arenas to small-scale practice fields". The new lighting system would offer "modern lighting solutions are designed for low energy consumption and easy maintenance as well as aesthetics and optical performance, highlighting the action on the pitch and the ­stadium experience as a whole".