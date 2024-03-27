Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kristjaan Speakman has told supporters that he believes Sunderland are in a 'place of strength' if clubs move for Jack Clarke as expected this summer.

Clarke, who has been absent from Sunderland's recent fixtures due to an ankle ligament injury, was the subject of interest from Burnley last summer and Serie A side Lazio in January. The Black Cats have so far stood firm in rejecting all bids that have come forward but after his best campaign in senior football yet, they appear certain to be tested again through the summer months.

Speakman was asked about Clarke's future at a meeting with the supporter collective on March 12th, and what plans were in place for his seemingly likely departure.

"The Club feel they have one of the best forwards in the league in Jack Clarke and therefore KS understands the speculation," the minutes from the meeting read.

"However, the Club is not motivated to sell in any position and feels the contract planning undertaken to date places the Club in a place of strength. The current crop of players love being at the Club."

A summer move still appears probably rather than possible at this stage, however. Talks with Clarke over extending his deal, which runs for another two seasons after this one, are at an impasse.

Clarke's agent Ian Harte confirmed last week that an offer on the table had been rejected, and that he felt it was unlikely that Sunderland would break their strict wage structure in order to make a deal happen.

“Burnley were keen a year ago and then Lazio came in during the January window but Sunderland didn’t feel the valuation was right," Harte said.

"Jack has got two years left at Sunderland. You know, he wants to play football. When he was playing before the injury he was playing with a smile on his face and helping the team. There was a clause in Jack’s contract that if he played a certain amount of games, which he had back earlier on in the season, then he was to be offered a new deal.

"There was an offer made but it wasn’t good enough. Every football club has its structures to work to but when you have a player like Jack sometimes structures have to be broken and I don’t think that is going to change unfortunately.

“We, meaning myself and Jack, were happy to sign an additional deal at Sunderland but I don’t think they are willing to budge, unfortunately. I think under the current structure that they have, I don’t think the offer will increase."

Harte went on to confirm that his client is still very much happy and enjoying life at Sunderland, something the winger himself told Sky Sports earlier this year.

"I am happy to be here,” Clarke said.

"I enjoy every minute of playing for Sunderland and pulling on the shirt. For me, the stuff that gets said on the outside doesn't seem to bother me. As long as I'm coming in everyday wearing a Sunderland shirt, I'm happy."

So while Clarke is highly unlikely to push for a move, there is an acceptance that this summer might be the best moment to do so if there is no breakthrough over talks for a new deal. At this stage, that appears unlikely.

Clarke's current contract means Sunderland are under no rush to sell unless there significant valuation is met, but they know that situation will begin to change moving into future windows and the 23-year-old's valuation inevitable starts to decrease.

Speakman admitted this in a press conference that followed the January transfer window, in which he also said that the lure of top-division football is highly likely to be a factor. Since then, Sunderland's hopes of playing in the top division next season have all but evaporated amid a poor run of form.

"Every player has their own journey, I don't think there's ever a necessity to sell a player or for a player to move - it's just trying to find the right sweet spot for everybody," Speakman said then.

"I don't think it's a situation where Jack would have to move in the summer, but eventually if you don't sign a new contract it starts to run down and eventually you're a free agent. I'm sure Jack doesn't want to go through that two-year period and neither do we, so it's just around discussing a contract, seeing where those parameters are at, and then seeing where the market is at with regards to what opportunities there may be for him to move on at some point.

"I don't think it ever comes down to a financial question. Players want to play at the highest level - and it just so happens that what comes with that is more financial reward. I don't think you could keep a player in the Championship based purely on finance, I think they'd want to play at the next level. In the same way that a Premier League player would want to go and play for a Champions League team - that's just how our ecosystem works."