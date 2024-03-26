Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland insider Stephen Aziz has provided fascinating insight into owner Kyril Louis Dreyfus.

Aziz has just departed the Academy of Light having worked at the club for 10 years as kitman to the first team, which has provided him with a front-row seat to the inner workings at Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aziz, though, says that Sunderland owner Louis-Dreyfus remains "present" at the Academy of Light and praised the billionaire's people skills.

"I had never seen an owner in the laundry room before," Aziz said about Louis-Dreyfus' arrival at Sunderland on The Roar Podcast. "Kyril came into my office and asked how I was. He had heard about Cookie (John Cooke) and asked if I was coping and if I was managing.

"I think that was really refreshing to see someone in and around where the work is getting done, where the real work is getting done that no one sees, to have that was great. I've now built a really good relationship with Kyril over the years.

"We play five-a-side together as a staff. We've had them out in Dubai and we've had them at the Beacon of Light and one in the States over the summer. Kyril really loves his football. I feel like he is really invested in the staff. I don't mean in terms of money but in terms of time and speaking to the staff's stories. He knows a lot about me and I've gotten on really well with him over the years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is (present)", Aziz said when asked about Louis-Dreyfus' involvement at the Academy of Light. "He has got an office there. You know where he is. He has texted me a couple of times about stuff, which is a nice personal touch because previously Stewart (Donald) and Ellis (Short) hadn't. To have the owner's number but for him to get in touch with you if he needs something is nice.