Dodds confirmed before the international break that the club had shortlisted a number of candidates, and would make a swift appointment if the right candidate was available to take charge immediately. However, he underlined that the club are determined not to rush into a decision and to take their time to conduct the most thorough process they possibly can. As such, the strong expectation at this stage is that he will continue to take charge right through to the end of the season.
But who could then take the reins ahead of a crucial summer rebuild? We’ve taken a look at the early frontrunners with the bookmakers to see what that appointment might look like.
We take a closer look to try and find some answers. Odds courtesy of gambling.com
1. MIKE DODDS - NOT IN MARKET
It's a little surprising to see Dodds drop out the list entirely. Sunderland's currently dismal form admittedly means it seems highly unlikely that he would be get the role as it stands, but he's very highly-rated behind the scenes and has been unfortunate in terms of the fixture list and player availability since replacing Michael Beale.He is certainly seen as a potential head coach of the future and though this time around it feels as if Sunderland will probably look for an external appointment who Dodds can continue to develop under, he has a better chance than many on this list and particularly if he is able to lead something of a revival in the next few weeks as key players return. Definitely unlikely at this stage, though.Rumour rated: 7/10 Photo: FRANK REID
2. STEVEN GERRARD - 14/1
Gerrard had huge success at Rangers, but is probably more of a 'manager' than a 'coach'. He has struggled to replicate that Rangers success in subsequent roles and it's hard to really see this being a move that would suit any party at this stage. Rumour rated: 2/10 Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz
3. PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM - 4/1
Heckingbottom is a very credible candidate, having won a Championship promotion with Sheffield United and possessing strong coaching background. The main question mark over the likelihood of him emerging as a contender this time around is that he was available when Mowbray departed, with Sunderland eventually hiring Micheal Beale. That would suggest one or both of the parties didn't see it as the right move. Rumour rated: 5/10 Photo: Matt McNulty
4. WAYNE ROONEY -10/1
After a very disappointing tenure at Birmingham City, this one feels like a real non-starter. Rooney did a good job in difficult circumstances at Derby County but it's hard to see him coming into the conversation here. Rumour rated: 1/10 Photo: George Wood