1 . MIKE DODDS - NOT IN MARKET

It's a little surprising to see Dodds drop out the list entirely. Sunderland's currently dismal form admittedly means it seems highly unlikely that he would be get the role as it stands, but he's very highly-rated behind the scenes and has been unfortunate in terms of the fixture list and player availability since replacing Michael Beale.He is certainly seen as a potential head coach of the future and though this time around it feels as if Sunderland will probably look for an external appointment who Dodds can continue to develop under, he has a better chance than many on this list and particularly if he is able to lead something of a revival in the next few weeks as key players return. Definitely unlikely at this stage, though.Rumour rated: 7/10 Photo: FRANK REID