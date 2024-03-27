Trai Hume challenges Scotland captain Andrew Robertson. Cr. Getty Images

Sunderland full back Trai Hume has held his hands up to a difficult few weeks - but believes Northern Ireland's form can be the springboard to a Stadium of Light surge.

The 22-year-old defender was exceptional up against both Andrew Robertson and latterly Kieran Tierney at Hampden Park as Conor Bradley's fine strike secured a 1-0 win for his nation away to Scotland. Hume - and teammate Dan Ballard - will switch their attention to getting Sunderland back to winning ways against Cardiff City this Friday.

"It has been good," Hume said. "I wanted to come away and play these games for Northern Ireland and in both games I've played 90 minutes. I've really enjoyed it and getting the two results (against Scotland and Romania) have been fantastic. Before international break, we (Sunderland) went on a run where we didn't win a lot of games. It was tough, but we are a young side there as well. We just keep on building and keep on improving. We have a few injuries back after the international break which will help us. So let's just keep on building and trying to win games."

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was in attendance at Hampden Park as Hume and Ballard kept a well deserved clean sheet in Glasgow. Boss Michael O'Neill has revealed what the pair offer to his side and their partnership with Northern Ireland and Liverpool's Bradley.

"We played Conor (Bradley) higher and he is normally a right-back," the former Stoke boss explained. "He is very adaptable and has real quality as well. He said after the game he found the position a little alien and tricky to him but I believe he can play there. He has a really good partnership with Trai Hume and Dan Ballard on that side of the pitch. Trai was terrific. He loves defending and he loves the challenge of defending."

In typical Hume fashion though, the 22-year-old concedes he hasn't really taken the time to reflect on his immense growth at both club and country level. He instead has taken time out to praise the performance of team mate Dan Ballard who returned to the starting line-up after the birth of his baby boy last week.

"I try not to (reflect on his improvement at club and country)," added Hume. "I just want to keep improving and keep on getting better so I need to do that on the training pitch and obviously in games. I need to just keep on impressing the manager, the club and obviously the same at international. Like I say, I just want to keep playing games.