Kristjaan Speakman says that Sunderland are prepared to be flexible in their bid to solve their striking issues but had admitted he expects it to be a difficult market again both this summer and beyond.

Speakman discussed the club's transfer policy and recent record in recruitment at a meeting with the supporter collective on March 12th. The sporting director was asked about the poor goalscoring return from the club's strikers this season, and what the plan to address it in future was.

Speakman said that they had made 'significant' efforts to address the issue and add more experience in January, but that that they had been unable to do so for reasons outside of the clubs control.

"KS stated that last summer the Club identified players to play in the team, who to date have found it difficult to impact the central role with a regularity of goals," the minutes read.

"He added that any lack of output has not been through a lack of effort or work on the training field. The Club continually review all aspects of performance, including forward play, and they are seeking ways to improve. This includes the central position and other areas of the pitch where goal contributions have also not been as high as anticipated.

"The Club also feel they need to prepare for the future, as they don’t believe challenging market conditions will change," the minutes add. "As a result, they have invested in some younger profile players like Luis Hemir and Eliezer Mayenda and retained exciting talents in the academy, such as Timur Tutierov and Trey Ogunsuyi. KS added that in January, the Club made significant efforts to sign two forwards where the associated fees were considerable. Unfortunately, they were not able to complete these deals for reasons outside of the Club’s control, including the individual preferences of the players and their parent Clubs. One of these players was over 30 years of age, which was an area highlighted earlier."

Speakman also defended the club's record over the last two transfer windows, saying that it was inevitable some players would need time to adapt.

"Not every player is signed to start regularly in the team within the first six months and some adapt and perform at different rates," the minutes read.

"There are no guarantees with players transitioning and adapting. The Club provides support for players, including language classes, to help improve their communication skills and integrate them into the group, and in the case of some players, we must also consider the non-football transition."

Speakman also addressed concerns raised by supporters that there was not enough experience within the senior group.

"KS cited Corry Evans and the re-signing of Luke O’Nien and Patrick Roberts to longer term contracts, adding that senior players in Bradley Dack and Nazariy Rusyn also signed in the summer," the minutes read.

"Anthony Patterson, Dan Ballard, Dan Neil, Jack Clarke and Adil Aouchiche are also amongst the players to have over 100 senior appearances each, with others beyond or nearing that milestone. KS believes supporters want good players regardless of age and the Club wants good players, adding that we are always to trying to find the right balance."