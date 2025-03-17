Sunderland have been tipped to sign the highly-rated striker during the summer window

Sunderland have been tipped to sign 211 career goal striker Lawrence Shankland by former player and pundit David Prutton.

Reports claim that the Black Cats are ready to compete with Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town in the race to sign the Hearts and Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland. The former Dundee United frontman has been linked with a move to Wearside in recent seasons, and his stock surged when he plundered his way to 59 goals in 94 appearances across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Several big-name clubs across Europe were linked with a move for Shankland, but he remained at Tynecastle despite ongoing speculation suggesting a departure was on the cards. However, Sunderland have once again been linked with the forward.

Speaking to Football League World, Prutton said: “I think (Lawrence Shankland) would be quite a good addition, given what they’ve got with obviously Wilson Isidor up top, and Eliezer Mayenda, who has very ably stepped in as and when Isidor’s not been playing.

“They do tend to favour that one striker up top with players with real ability operating in-and-around them. I think Shankland would offer that experience. Obviously he has never plied his trade this side of the border, but certainly has many games under his belt.

“(He is) a good age, I think, 29 years old. A physical presence, you’re talking about a striker who is over six foot, that can lead the line, that shows a real composure and deftness of finish. I know that he is also capable of the spectacular.

“Potentially, for a team that is, as we always keep saying with Sunderland, relatively youthful, apart from the likes of Luke O’Nien, I think that addition of that experience and line-leading ability would really complement what they’ve got so far.”